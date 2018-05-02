St. Louis man drowns at state park after trying to rescue friend

24-year-old Rashad M. Moungo, from St. Louis, has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol as the man who drowned at Elephant Rocks State Park. He is reported to have gone in the water to help save someone, resurfaced and struggled, went back down in the water and never resurfaced again.

The patrol was called to the state park shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a man who was drowning, and Moungo was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 p.m. by Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison. He was taken to the Iron County Coroner’s Office.

Iron County Sheriff Rodger Medley confirmed: “We did have a drowning and it was someone from St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Division came and retrieved the body for us.”

Several agencies responded to the call.

“The ambulance district came out, but it went from a possible drowning to just a recovery, so they stood by,” said Medley. “The Pilot Knob and Bismarck Fire Departments also came out and stood by to help. There may have been other agencies too.”

Moungo drowned in a small lake near Missouri Highway 21 and was fully clothed when his body was recovered. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Farmington.