St. Louis man drowns at state park after trying to rescue friend

24-year-old Rashad M. Moungo, from St. Louis, has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol as the man who drowned at Elephant Rocks State Park. He is reported to have gone in the water to help save someone, resurfaced and struggled, went back down in the water and never resurfaced again.
The patrol was called to the state park shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a man who was drowning, and Moungo was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 p.m. by Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison. He was taken to the Iron County Coroner’s Office.
Iron County Sheriff Rodger Medley confirmed: “We did have a drowning and it was someone from St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Division came and retrieved the body for us.”
Several agencies responded to the call.
“The ambulance district came out, but it went from a possible drowning to just a recovery, so they stood by,” said Medley. “The Pilot Knob and Bismarck Fire Departments also came out and stood by to help. There may have been other agencies too.”
Moungo drowned in a small lake near Missouri Highway 21 and was fully clothed when his body was recovered. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Farmington.
Hombre de St. Louis se ahoga en parque estatal después de intentar rescatar a amigo
Rashad M. Moungo, de 24 años, de St. Louis, ha sido identificado por la Patrulla de Caminos del Estado de Missouri como el hombre que se ahogó en el Parque Estatal Elephant Rocks. Según los informes, se metió en el agua para intentar rescatar a alguien, resurgió y luchó por mantenerse a flote, volvió a sumergirse en el agua y nunca volvió a salir a la superficie.
La patrulla fue llamada al parque estatal poco después de las 4 p.m. respondiendo un informe de un ahogamiento, y Moungo fue declarado muerto en la escena a las 5:25 p.m. por el forense del Condado de Iron Tim Harbison. Fue llevado a la oficina del forense del condado de Iron.
El sheriff del Condado de Iron, Rodger Medley, confirmó: “Tuvimos un ahogamiento y fue alguien de St. Louis. La División de Marina de la Patrulla de Caminos del Estado de Missouri vino y recuperó el cuerpo por nosotros”.
Varias agencias respondieron al llamado.
“El distrito de ambulancias salió, pero pasó de un posible ahogamiento a una recuperación, así que se mantuvieron al margen”, dijo Medley. “Los Departamentos de Bomberos de Pilot Knob y Bismarck también salieron y se quedaron para ayudar. Puede haber habido otras agencias también”.
Moungo se ahogó en un pequeño lago cerca de la autopista 21 de Missouri y estaba completamente vestido cuando su cuerpo fue recuperado. La autopsia está programada para el jueves en Farmington.