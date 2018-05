St. Louis man found guilty of murder regarding 2016 deadly robbery

A jury on Monday found 33-year-old Adrian Raynell Washington guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, resisting a lawful stop and armed criminal action regarding a 2016 fatal shooting in what police described as a drug-related robbery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Washington was originally charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Antoine Bland. The shooting took place in January 18, 2016, at about 9:25 p.m. Police described the shooting as connected to heroin found in Bland’s car. They said that Bland had driven three men to a meeting in the 5000 block of West Florissant Avenue near Bellefontaine Cemetery where they met two other men in an alley.

Bland, who lived in the 1500 block of Eton Lane, left the car and was shot, police said. Washington jumped in the car to drive away and started exchanging shots with one of the passengers, who was also armed.

Washington’s trial started last week in St. Louis Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan’s courtroom and his sentencing is set for June 29.