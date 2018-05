St. Louis man is convicted of drug murders

On Wednesday, a federal jury convicted Donald “O.G.” Stewart of two counts of possession of a firearm, with death resulting, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He was acquitted on one gun charge linked to a death.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Reilly told jurors that Stewart was a “stone-cold killer” recruited by major drug dealer, Donald White, who was in war with a rival.

Stewart was accused of gun crimes related to the 2010 deaths of Michael McGill and Darrion Williams Jr. He was acquitted for the 2009 death of Ronald James.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Terrance “Mutt” Wilson, Stewart’s 29-year-old former co-defendant pleaded guilty last month to a charge of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and marijuana and a charge of possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, with death resulting.

Wilson admitted to having a role in the deaths of McGill, Williams, James and Damon Antonio Walker. Wilson said that Stewart gave the order to shoot McGill and that conspirators ran to Stewart’s home after the murder.

In exchange for Wilson’s plea, prosecutors and his defense attorney will recommend 35 years in prison.

Mr. Stewart’s lawyer, John Stobbs, said after that trial: “While we are disappointed in the jury verdict and will appeal, Mr. Stewart received as fair a trial as possible.”