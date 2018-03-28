St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2015 murders

Jacobi R. Temple, 27, pleaded guilty in Monday in the deaths of three people. The office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri released a statement on Tuesday, March 27, saying that 27-year-old Jacobi Temple had pleaded guilty in the killings of James Lacey, Paige Schaefer and Tammie Thurmond.
Temple shot James Lacey, 47, and Paige Schaefer, 23, in the 4400 block of Itaska Street in the Bevo Mill neighborhood on March 27, 2015. He was aided by two other men, Demante Syms and Samuel Spires. The three men were seeking payment for heroin.
The three then found Schaefer’s mother, Tammie Thurmond, 54, and took her to a back alley, where they shot her. Thurmond died days later in the hospital.
Temple pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking where deaths resulted, prosecutors said.
Hombre de St. Louis se declara culpable de asesinatos en 2015
Jacobi R. Temple, de 27 años, se declaró culpable el lunes por la muerte de tres personas. La oficina del abogado de los Estados Unidos para el Distrito Este de Missouri emitió un comunicado el martes 27 de marzo en el que decía que Jacobi Temple, de 27 años, se había declarado culpable de los asesinatos de James Lacey, Paige Schaefer y Tammie Thurmond.
Temple disparó a James Lacey, de 47 años, y Paige Schaefer, de 23, en la cuadra 4400 de la calle Itaska, en el barrio de Bevo Mill, el 27 de marzo de 2015. Le ayudaron otros dos hombres, Demante Syms y Samuel Spires. Los tres hombres iban tras un pago por heroína.
Los tres después encontraron a la madre de Schaefer, Tammie Thurmond, de 54 años, y la llevaron a un callejón, donde le dispararon. Thurmond murió días después en el hospital.
Temple se declaró culpable el lunes de un cargo de conspiración para distribuir heroína y dos cargos de descarga de un arma de fuego en fomento del tráfico de drogas donde se produjeron muertes, dijeron los fiscales.