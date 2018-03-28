St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2015 murders

Jacobi R. Temple, 27, pleaded guilty in Monday in the deaths of three people. The office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri released a statement on Tuesday, March 27, saying that 27-year-old Jacobi Temple had pleaded guilty in the killings of James Lacey, Paige Schaefer and Tammie Thurmond.

Temple shot James Lacey, 47, and Paige Schaefer, 23, in the 4400 block of Itaska Street in the Bevo Mill neighborhood on March 27, 2015. He was aided by two other men, Demante Syms and Samuel Spires. The three men were seeking payment for heroin.

The three then found Schaefer’s mother, Tammie Thurmond, 54, and took her to a back alley, where they shot her. Thurmond died days later in the hospital.

Temple pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking where deaths resulted, prosecutors said.



