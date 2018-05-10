St. Louis man rescues two neighbors from burning building

An apartment complex in the 1100 block of Hodiamont Avenue caught fire Tuesday night, and Monserrat Rodriguez, a neighbor, managed to get two women safely out.

His quick action was credited on social media by first responders as lifesaving. Monserrat told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that when he saw the flames coming from the first floor he didn’t think, he just acted, and pounded on the window of the burning apartment. A woman came to it and he broke the glass with his bare hand.

“The first woman, I pulled her out right away,” Rodriguez told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “She started crying. She said her girlfriend was taking a shower.”

Rodriguez managed to get the attention of the second woman, who also came to the window but proved harder to lift, as flames surrounded Rodriguez and smoke filled his lungs.

“I got scared, [with] the smoke and flames right on my face. I ran away. But then I looked back, and I saw her hanging out of the window halfway, and I thought ‘I can’t leave her.’”

Rodriguez went back to the window and managed to get the second woman out.

“They told me I saved their lives,” Rodriguez said. “I’m happy. I know I did something good.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the flames, but the first-floor apartment was destroyed and the second floor damaged.

St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby said that “all of the apartments” at the complex of Hodiamont Avenue and Suburban Avenue “should have functioning smoke alarms. We’ll look into that.”

One of the women was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, officials said.