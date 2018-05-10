St. Louis man rescues two neighbors from burning building

An apartment complex in the 1100 block of Hodiamont Avenue caught fire Tuesday night, and Monserrat Rodriguez, a neighbor, managed to get two women safely out.
His quick action was credited on social media by first responders as lifesaving. Monserrat told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that when he saw the flames coming from the first floor he didn’t think, he just acted, and pounded on the window of the burning apartment. A woman came to it and he broke the glass with his bare hand.
“The first woman, I pulled her out right away,” Rodriguez told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “She started crying. She said her girlfriend was taking a shower.”
Rodriguez managed to get the attention of the second woman, who also came to the window but proved harder to lift, as flames surrounded Rodriguez and smoke filled his lungs.
“I got scared, [with] the smoke and flames right on my face. I ran away. But then I looked back, and I saw her hanging out of the window halfway, and I thought ‘I can’t leave her.’”
Rodriguez went back to the window and managed to get the second woman out.
“They told me I saved their lives,” Rodriguez said. “I’m happy. I know I did something good.”
Firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the flames, but the first-floor apartment was destroyed and the second floor damaged.
St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby said that “all of the apartments” at the complex of Hodiamont Avenue and Suburban Avenue “should have functioning smoke alarms. We’ll look into that.”
One of the women was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, officials said.
Hombre de St. Louis rescata a dos vecinas de edificio en llamas
Un complejo de apartamentos en la cuadra 1100 de Hodiamont Avenue se prendió fuego la noche del martes, y Monserrat Rodríguez, vecino del edificio, logró sacar a dos mujeres a salvo.
Su acción rápida fue reconocida en redes sociales por rescatistas. Monserrat le dijo al St. Louis Post-Dispatch que cuando vio que las llamas provenían del primer piso no pensó, simplemente actuó y golpeó la ventana del departamento en llamas. Una mujer se acercó y él rompió el vidrio con su mano desnuda.
“La primera mujer, la saqué de inmediato”, dijo Rodríguez al St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Ella comenzó a llorar. Ella dijo que su novia se estaba bañando “.
Rodríguez logró llamar la atención de la segunda mujer, quien también se acercó a la ventana, pero resultó más difícil de levantar, mientras las llamas rodeaban a Rodríguez y el humo llenaba sus pulmones.
“Me asusté, [con] el humo y las llamas justo en mi cara. Me escapé. Pero luego miré hacia atrás, y la vi colgando por la ventana a la mitad, y pensé ‘no puedo dejarla'”.
Rodríguez regresó a la ventana y logró sacar a la segunda mujer.
“Me dijeron que les había salvado la vida”, dijo Rodríguez. “Estoy feliz. Sé que hice algo bueno”.
Los bomberos llegaron a la escena y apagaron las llamas, pero el apartamento del primer piso fue destruido y el segundo piso dañado.
El portavoz del Departamento de Bomberos de St. Louis, el Capitán Garon Mosby, dijo que “todos los apartamentos” en el complejo de Hodiamont Avenue y Suburban Avenue “deberían tener detectores de humo que funcionen. Investigaremos eso”.
Una de las mujeres fue llevada al hospital por ligera inhalación de humo, dijeron las autoridades.