ST. LOUIS MARCH FOR SCIENCE

St. Louis, MO. April 24 – Thousands marched Saturday in March for Science throughout the country.

According to the March for Science St. Louis mission statement participants marched calling for “science that upholds the common good, and for political leaders and policymakers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest.”

Participants gathered and marched down Market Street to Luther Ely Smith Square Saturday.

It was also a public celebration of science and the enormous public service it provides in our democracy, our economy, and our daily lives.