St. Louis Mayor Addresses Anxious City before Stockley Verdict

St. Louis, MO. September 5 – The mayor of St. Louis says the city is “on edge” as it awaits a ruling in the first-degree murder trial of former police officer Jason Stockley, in part because of a troubled history of justice in St. Louis and nationwide.
Stockley is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. The case was heard last month but it’s unclear when Judge Timothy Wilson will rule.
Activists have threatened civil disobedience if Stockley, who is white, is acquitted in the death of the black suspect.
In a statement and video released Tuesday, Mayor Lyda Krewson says part of the reason for the uneasiness is that legal decisions in the St. Louis region and elsewhere have often left families and even entire communities with a sense that justice wasn’t served.
Mayor Lyda Krewson issued this transcript from a video posted to YouTube Tuesday:
“Good Morning…. I’d like to visit with you for a minute about the pending Stockley case.
The newscasts, newspapers, blogs, and social media are filled with speculation about when and what the verdict will be in the Stockley case.
I don’t know that. I don’t know the verdict and I don’t know when it will come. But I do know that there’s a lot of anxiety and worry in our community as we wait for that decision.
We stand, again, on edge — awaiting a legal decision that will have a major impact on the lives of many. People who are our neighbors, our sons, our dads and our friends. We’re are on edge because we have watched, in this country and in our region, that legal decisions can and do result in families and sometimes entire communities being left without a sense of justice. That can and has resulted in protests and demonstrations.
Regardless of the outcome in this case, we have piles of data, stacks of reports, and stories from our friends and neighbors that tell us that St. Louis is in need of healing. The worry and anxiety we are feeling today is not without cause, and it did not start with Ferguson. It has its roots in the story of our country. I hope we will all learn more about the laws and policies that closed the doors for some, while leaving them open for others.
We now live in a time where the tensions caused by those laws and those policies affect us all in our daily lives. It affects us in different ways, but we must all recognize and address the history that is present at our feet.
It is our choice now to continue to yell past each other and keep our minds closed or to consider how we might acknowledge what we’ve inherited and what we perpetuate and how we might learn about it, and how to choose a different way forward.
These are our neighbors, our fellow citizens, our co-workers. Without all of us working to acknowledge and understand this history — how we hurt, how we heal and how we help each other — we won’t grow as individuals, as a community, as a city, or as a region.
So as we await this legal decision, please don’t let the anxiety, the worry, and the pain determine how we treat each other. Try to understand the reactions of others. Be open to what we don’t understand in others’ reactions. Ask ourselves how we might feel if it were our son, daughter, mother, father, or friend at the center of this legal decision. Ask ourselves if we can turn this anxiety and distrust into something constructive.
I am asking what can I do? What can I learn? I hope you will join me.
Thank you for listening. My thoughts are with each and every St. Louisan today.”
Alcaldesa de St. Louis se dirige a una ciudad ansiosa ante el veredicto de Stockley
St. Louis, MO. 5 de septiembre – La alcaldesa de St. Louis dice que la ciudad está “en el borde” mientras espera una sentencia en el juicio de asesinato en primer grado del ex oficial de policía Jason Stockley, en parte debido a una turbulenta historia de justicia en St. Louis y a escala nacional.
Stockley es acusado de haber disparado a Anthony Lamar Smith en 2011. El caso fue escuchado el mes pasado, pero no está claro cuándo el juez Timothy Wilson emitirá la sentencia.
Los activistas han amenazado con resistencia pasiva si Stockley, que es blanco, es absuelto en la muerte del sospechoso negro.
En una declaración y un video difundidos el martes, la alcaldesa Lyda Krewson dice que parte de la razón de la inquietud es que las decisiones legales en la región de St. Louis y en otros lugares a menudo han dejado a las familias e incluso a comunidades enteras con la sensación de que no se ha hecho justicia.
La alcaldesa Lyda Krewson emitió la transcripción de un video publicado en YouTube el martes:
“Buenos días…. Quisiera tener un minuto con ustedes sobre el caso pendiente de Stockley.
Los noticiarios, periódicos, blogs y redes sociales están llenos de especulaciones acerca de cuándo y qué veredicto tendrá en el caso de Stockley.
No lo sé. No sé el veredicto y no sé cuándo vendrá. Pero sí sé que hay mucha ansiedad y preocupación en nuestra comunidad mientras esperamos esa decisión.
Estamos de pie, de nuevo, en el borde – en espera de una decisión legal que tendrá un impacto importante en la vida de muchos. Gente que son nuestros vecinos, nuestros hijos, nuestros papás y nuestros amigos. Estamos al borde porque hemos visto, en este país y en nuestra región, que las decisiones legales pueden y hacen que las familias y, a veces, comunidades enteras se queden sin un sentido de justicia. Eso puede y ha resultado en protestas y manifestaciones.
Independientemente del resultado de este caso, tenemos muchos de datos, pilas de informes e historias de nuestros amigos y vecinos que nos dicen que St. Louis necesita sanar. La preocupación y la ansiedad que estamos sintiendo hoy no son sin causa, y no comenzó con Ferguson. Tiene sus raíces en la historia de nuestro país. Espero que todos aprendamos más acerca de las leyes y políticas que cerraron las puertas para algunos, abriéndolas para otros.
Ahora vivimos en una época en la que las tensiones causadas por esas leyes y esas políticas nos afectan a todos en nuestra vida cotidiana. Nos afecta de diferentes maneras, pero todos debemos reconocer y abordar la historia que está presente bajo nuestros pies.
Ahora es nuestra elección seguir gritando más allá de y mantener nuestras mentes cerradas o considerar cómo podemos reconocer lo que hemos heredado y lo que perpetuamos y cómo podemos aprender sobre ello, y cómo elegir una manera diferente de avanzar.
Estos son nuestros vecinos, nuestros conciudadanos, nuestros compañeros de trabajo. Si no trabajamos para reconocer y comprender esta historia – cómo herimos, cómo nos curamos y cómo nos ayudamos unos a otros – no creceremos como individuos, como comunidad, como ciudad o como región.
Así que mientras esperamos esta decisión legal, por favor, no dejen que la ansiedad, la preocupación y el dolor determinen cómo nos tratamos unos a otros. Traten de entender las reacciones de los demás. Estén abiertos a lo que no entendemos en las reacciones de los demás. Pregúntense cómo nos sentiríamos si fuera nuestro hijo, hija, madre, padre o amigo en el centro de esta decisión legal. Pregúntense si podemos convertir esta ansiedad y desconfianza en algo constructivo.
Estoy preguntando ¿qué puedo hacer? ¿Qué puedo aprender? Espero que se unan a mí.
Gracias por escuchar. Mis pensamientos están con cada uno de ustedes y cada ciudadano de St. Louis hoy. ”