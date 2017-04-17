St. Louis Mayor last day in office

St. Louis, MO. April 17 – Today St. Louis City Hall is witnessing the last day in office for Mayor Francis Slay.

He has been a member of the St. Louis City Hall for more than three decades. His official portrait will be hung outside of the Mayor`s office at City Hall at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

In 2001 he was elected mayor of the city of St. Louis, where he served for 16 years as St. Louis Mayor.

As this chapter of St. Louis political history is closed today, another begins tomorrow when Lyda Krewson will sworn as St Louis’ Mayor, who will be first St. Louis’ first female mayor in the city’s history.