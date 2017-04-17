St. Louis Mayor last day in office
St. Louis, MO. April 17 – Today St. Louis City Hall is witnessing the last day in office for Mayor Francis Slay.
He has been a member of the St. Louis City Hall for more than three decades. His official portrait will be hung outside of the Mayor`s office at City Hall at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.
In 2001 he was elected mayor of the city of St. Louis, where he served for 16 years as St. Louis Mayor.
As this chapter of St. Louis political history is closed today, another begins tomorrow when Lyda Krewson will sworn as St Louis’ Mayor, who will be first St. Louis’ first female mayor in the city’s history.
Ultimo día de trabajo del Alcalde de St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 17 de abril – El Ayuntamiento de St. Louis será hoy testigo del último día de trabajo del Alcalde Francis Slay.
Slay ha sido miembro del Ayuntamiento de St. Louis por más de tres décadas. Su portarretrato oficial será colgado fuera de la oficina del Alcalde en el Ayuntamiento a la 1.30 p.m. de esta tarde.
En 2001 fue elegido alcalde de St. Louis, cargo en el que ha servido por 16 años.
En tanto que este capítulo de la historia de St. Louis se cierra, mañana se abrirá otro cuando Lyda Krewson jure como Alcalde de St. Louis, quien será la primera alcalde mujer en la historia de la ciudad.