St. Louis named ‘Best Baseball Town in America’

St. Louis, MO. May 10 – Dieter Kurtenbach, a FOX Sports writer, has named St. Louis as the, “Best Baseball Town in America.” Kurtenbach says he has been to several Major League Baseball parks across the country. His ranking isn’t about taking statistics like attendance, atmosphere or jersey sales into account. He simply describes each fanbase.

Kurtenbach wrote this synopsis of the baseball culture in St. Louis: “St. Louis and the Cardinals are synonymous. What other team and city can say that? Sometimes it is just as simple as that. The “Best Fans in Baseball” might not always be self-aware — no fan base is, though — but they’re all-in on the Cardinals. You can’t question that kind of loyalty.”

The top 5 cities on the list are: