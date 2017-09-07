Thursday , September 7 2017
  • English
  • Spanish
Home / All / Today / Accident / St. Louis Officer Injured When Dragged by a Car

St. Louis Officer Injured When Dragged by a Car

Red Latina 1 day ago Accident, All, Crime, General News, Local Leave a comment 109 Views


 


Police in the area of Maffitt and Goodfellow after an officer was dragged during a traffic stop Tuesday. Photo Credit: KMOV

 

St. Louis, MO — A St. Louis police officer is recovering from an arm injury after being dragged by a car.  Police rushed to the scene at Goodfellow at Maffitt.

The officer was investigating reports of people selling drugs from a car Tuesday morning. The car drove away, dragging the officer for a short distance. The officer’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect got away. Several officers are searching for the suspect.

 


 Oficial de St. Louis herido al ser arrastrado por coche

 


Police in the area of Maffitt and Goodfellow after an officer was dragged during a traffic stop Tuesday. Photo Credit: KMOV

 

St. Louis, MO – Un oficial de la policía de St. Louis se está recuperando de una lesión en el brazo después de haber sido arrastrado por un coche. La policía se apresuró a llegar a la escena en Goodfellow en Maffitt.

El oficial estaba investigando informes de personas vendiendo drogas en un automóvil el martes por la mañana. El coche se alejó, arrastrando al oficial por una corta distancia. Las lesiones del oficial no se consideran graves.

El sospechoso escapó. Varios oficiales están buscando al sospechoso.

 


 

Tags

About Red Latina

Check Also

St. Louis Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Urges Congress to Act on DACA Students

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
Translate »