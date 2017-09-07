St. Louis Officer Injured When Dragged by a Car

St. Louis, MO — A St. Louis police officer is recovering from an arm injury after being dragged by a car. Police rushed to the scene at Goodfellow at Maffitt.
The officer was investigating reports of people selling drugs from a car Tuesday morning. The car drove away, dragging the officer for a short distance. The officer’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The suspect got away. Several officers are searching for the suspect.
Oficial de St. Louis herido al ser arrastrado por coche
St. Louis, MO – Un oficial de la policía de St. Louis se está recuperando de una lesión en el brazo después de haber sido arrastrado por un coche. La policía se apresuró a llegar a la escena en Goodfellow en Maffitt.
El oficial estaba investigando informes de personas vendiendo drogas en un automóvil el martes por la mañana. El coche se alejó, arrastrando al oficial por una corta distancia. Las lesiones del oficial no se consideran graves.
El sospechoso escapó. Varios oficiales están buscando al sospechoso.