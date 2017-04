St. Louis officials sue NFL for Rams’ relocation

St. Louis, MO. April 12 – Today, the NFL (National Football League) and all 32 teams were sued by the City of St. Louis and the St. Louis Convention and Sports Complex Authority.

The lawsuit claims the NFL failed the follow its relocation guidelines and requirements. It also looks for recouping the relocation cost paid by the local authorities and recovering potential revenue lost during such relocation, which may result in millions of dollars.

Stan Kroenke, Rams’ owner, said the relocation was in the best interest of the NFL and that St. Louis was not a viable market for the NFL.

Early in 2016, NFL owners decided to let the Rams move to Los Angeles from St. Louis.

Kroenke, after the move was made public, was sued by some St. Louis Rams’ fans claiming lies about keeping the team in St. Louis.