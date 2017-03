St. Louis Pastor Mark Q. Stafford admits$1 Million Scam, defrauding 31 people

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 16. An investment adviser and former St. Louis pastor pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday and admitted defrauding 31 victims of $1.08 million. Mark Q. Stafford, 52, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was a pastor at New Birth Powerplex Ministries and pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to mail fraud and filing a false tax return.

The office said that Stafford “admitted in open court that he falsely represented to clients of the Stafford Financial Firm that their funds would be placed with Quest Financial Holdings or Gain Capital Group … In truth and in fact, Stafford did not open any accounts at Quest Financial Holdings or Gain Capital Group in his clients’ names.”

Instead, prosecutors say, he took the money.

Stafford could face more than four years in prison. He will be ordered to pay the money back at his June 13 sentencing hearing.