St. Louis police department looks to return stolen items to owners

After busting a prolific ring of car break-in bandits, the St. Louis police department is now looking to return the stolen items to their rightful owners.

They have seized so much merchandise from the robbers, that police have set up a website where owners can go at and identify their property while officers continue to match the items with police reports of stolen goods.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police have linked more than 100 reported car break-ins to 34-year-old Lamonte Brown, 38-year-old Jason Holmes, and 41-year-old Khatira Hunt-Rogers. The three were arrested last month and are suspects in burglaries and break-ins in at least four other states, in cases going as far back as 2014.

A fourth man, Eric Buckner of Yorkshire Drive, has also been charged in connection with the crimes.

St. Louis Police Capt. Renee Kriesmann explained that police believe Brown and Holmes broke into cars in the city and brought the merchandise to Hunt-Rogers’ home. Buckner is believed to be the one who sold the stolen items online.

“They are good for a decent percentage of our car break-ins, especially in the downtown and west downtown area,” Kriesmann said. “This is significant. It’s a big deal. These guys are prolific and we’ve had a pretty decent decrease in break-ins since these arrests were made.”

As the police department continues to match the items to their original owners, they have set up a website for people who never filed a police report to be able to claim their property. This process will work on a case-by-case basis.

When asked about how they were lead to the three burglars, Kriesmann told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it was “good old-fashioned police work,” and that officers had identified the suspects in January and worked on the case during 12 weeks to be able to get the warrants against them.