St. Louis police fatally shoot man who allegedly pointed gun
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer has fatally shot a 21-year-old man who crashed a stolen SUV and allegedly pointed a gun at arriving officers.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Names of the suspect and the officer involved in the shooting have not been released.
Officers were following the stolen SUV, which had three people inside. Police say the vehicle flipped onto its side in the front yard of a home.
Police Chief Sam Dotson says the 21-year-old driver emerged from the wrecked vehicle and pointed a gun at approaching officers. One officer fired at the man, who was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
The other two occupants of the SUV suffered minor injuries. No officers were injured
Policía de St. Louis dispara fatalmente a un hombre que supuestamente le apuntó con un arma
ST. LOUIS – Un policía de St. Louis ha matado a un hombre de 21 años que se estrelló un SUV robado y supuestamente apuntó con un arma a los oficiales que llegaban.
El tiroteo ocurrió el lunes por la tarde en el lado norte de la ciudad. Los nombres del sospechoso y del oficial involucrado en el tiroteo no han sido revelados.
Los oficiales seguían el SUV robado, que tenía tres personas adentro. La policía dice que el vehículo volteó a un lado en el patio delantero de una casa.
El jefe de policía Sam Dotson dijo que el conductor de 21 años salió del vehículo destrozado y apuntó con un arma a los oficiales que se aproximaban. Un oficial disparó contra el hombre, que fue llevado a un hospital y más tarde fue declarado muerto.
Los otros dos ocupantes del SUV sufrieron heridas leves. Ningún oficial fue herido