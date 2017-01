St. Louis police investigate death of 4-month-old

ST. LOUIS JANUARY 12 -The death of an infant girl on Tuesday is under investigation in St. Louis.

Police say 4-month-old Dorian Whitlock was found unresponsive in the 3900 block of North Florissant Avenue just before 8 a.m.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed and results are pending.

Homicide and child abuse unit detectives are investigating, as is standard procedure when a child dies in the city