St. Louis Police Launch Pilot Program to Fight Gun Crime

St. Louis – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is adding another tool in its arsenal when it comes to tackling gun crime.
With the help of a grant, the Police Prosecutor Partnership Initiative allows officers to walk and canvass neighborhoods to collect shell casings following reports of shots fired.
The grant calls for police and prosecutors to work together on the Gun Crime Intelligence Model and provides funding for a prosecutor dedicated to the Gun Crime Intelligence Center.
Jane Darst, who is the grant coordinator with the department, said that when no one calls for service after shots are fired, with the help of the city’s ShotSpotter system, detectives are able to determine where the incident may have occurred.
“Our officers come out and look for those casings so that we can take them to the lab and make a determination to see if it’s connected to any other shootings that have occurred,” Darst said.
The department said that the program’s initiative to tackle gun crime goes beyond the ever-changing and advancing technology.
“You’re out in the alleys where there is a lot of clutter and you’re trying to find tiny shell casings,” said Detective Joseph Bell. “So yeah, it’s tedious but it’s worth it.”
Darst and members of the intelligence center are leaving door hangers on the homes of where the shots are fired.
“We just started with the door hangers that gives people the information that if they have heard or have any information about a particular incident where shots were fired that we ask them to call us,” Darst said.
There are a lot of moving parts to this two-year pilot program. That includes the role of the Real Time Crime Center.
“They are able to get within about ten feet of where the shot was fired,” said Captain Angela Coonce, Commander of the Intelligence Division. “The detectives here will start looking for video that we have available in the area or any license plate readers. We have the people in the field that do a lot of heavy lifting for us.”
Bell said that detectives understand when neighbors are hesitant to speak but a large part of safeguarding neighborhoods is through public information.
“We do get a little bit of a stand-off but for the most part it’s been really well received and we are getting a lot of decent tips,” Bell said. “It’s everybody’s responsibility to help out and making this city the safest it can be.”
The other component of the program is a victim and witness advocate who works to retrieve information which could help solve crimes involving gunfire.
Policía de St. Louis lanza programa piloto contra el crimen de armas
St. Louis – El Departamento de la Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis está agregando otra herramienta a su arsenal cuando se trata de combatir el crimen con armas de fuego.
Con la ayuda de una subvención, la Iniciativa de la Asociación de la Fiscalía de la Policía les permite a los oficiales caminar y buscar vecindarios para recolectar casquillos tras los informes de disparos.
El subsidio hace un llamado para que la policía y los fiscales trabajen juntos en el Modelo de Inteligencia de Delitos de Armas y proporciona fondos para un fiscal dedicado al Centro de Inteligencia de Delincuencia de Armas.
Jane Darst, quien es la coordinadora de subvenciones del departamento, dijo que cuando nadie llama al servicio después de que hay disparos, con la ayuda del sistema ShotSpotter de la ciudad, los detectives pueden determinar dónde pudo haber ocurrido el incidente.
“Nuestros oficiales salen y buscan esos casquillos para que podamos llevarlos al laboratorio y tomar una determinación para ver si están relacionados con cualquier otro tiroteo que haya ocurrido”, dijo Darst.
El departamento dijo que la iniciativa del programa para enfrentar el crimen de armas va más allá de la tecnología en constante cambio y avance.
“Estás en los callejones donde hay mucho desorden y estás tratando de encontrar minúsculos casqwuillos”, dijo el detective Joseph Bell. “Así que sí, es tedioso, pero vale la pena”.
Darst y los miembros del centro de inteligencia están dejando letreros en las casas de donde se hacen los disparos.
“Acabamos de comenzar con estos letreros que colgamos en las puertas y que contienen la información de que si han escuchado o tienen información sobre un incidente en particular donde se hayan hecho disparos, les pedimos que nos llamen”, dijo Darst.
Hay muchas partes móviles para este programa piloto de dos años. Eso incluye el papel del Centro del Crimen en Tiempo Real.
“Son capaces de acercarse a unos tres metros de donde se hizo el disparo”, dijo la capitana Angela Coonce, Comandante de la División de Inteligencia. “Los detectives aquí comenzarán a buscar videos que tenemos disponibles en el área o cualquier lector de matrículas. Tenemos gente en el campo que nos hace mucho trabajo pesado”.
Bell dijo que los detectives entienden cuándo los vecinos son reacios a hablar, pero una gran parte de la protección de los vecindarios es a través de la información pública.
“Tenemos un pequeño punto muerto, pero en su mayor parte ha sido muy bien recibido y recibimos muchos consejos decentes”, dijo Bell. “Es responsabilidad de todos ayudar y hacer que esta ciudad sea lo más segura posible”.
El otro componente del programa es un defensor de víctimas y testigos que trabaja para recuperar información que podría ayudar a resolver crímenes que involucran disparos.