St. Louis police: Man shot woman after fender-bender
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are searching for a man who shot a woman after the two were involved in a fender-bender.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man was in a car that hit the woman’s car on a parking lot Wednesday night. He got out, surveyed the damage, then drove off.
Police say the woman followed the man. About two miles later, he fired shots from his car at the victim’s car.
The woman was shot in the leg. She is hospitalized in stable condition. Another woman and a 5-year-old girl in her car weren’t hit by gunfire.
Un hombre disparó a una mujer después de golpear su vehículo en St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – La policía de San Luis están en la búsqueda de un hombre que disparó a una mujer después de que ambos estuvieron involucrados en un accidente leve.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informó que el hombre conducía un coche que golpeó al vehículo de la mujer en una bahía de estacionamiento el miércoles por la noche. Salió, examinó el daño y luego se alejó.
La policía dice que la mujer siguió al hombre. Aproximadamente dos millas más adelante, él disparó tiros desde su coche hacia el carro de la víctima. La mujer recibió un disparo en la pierna. Está hospitalizada en condición estable.
Otra mujer y una niña de 5 años que viajaban con la víctima no fueron alcanzadas por los disparos.