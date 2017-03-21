St. Louis police officers exchange gunfire with suspects, witness says at least 50 shots were fired
ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 21. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department patrolling north St. Louis pulled up a gun battle Monday night, police reported gunfire being exchanged back and forth between individuals in two at Clara and Theodosia avenues.
Two of the gunmen ran toward a car while firing shots at the officers who returned fire. The gunmen jumped into an awaiting silver car and fled.
Some witness told media outlets at least 50 shots were fired.
Police say the officers followed the car but lost sight of it.
Policías de St. Louis intercambian disparos con sospechosos, según testigos al menos 50 disparos fueron despedidos.
ST. LOUIS, MO. March 21. Agentes del Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis que patrullaban el norte la ciudad, se vieron envueltos en un tiroteo el lunes por la noche, la policía informó que se intercambiaban disparos entre individuos en las avenidas Clara y Theodosia.
Dos de los hombres armados corrió hacia un coche mientras disparaban contra los oficiales, según la policía. Los oficiales devolvieron el fuego. Los hombres armados saltaron en un coche de plata esperando y huyeron.
Testigos dijeron a algunos medios que al menos 50 disparos fueron despedidos
La policía dijo que los oficiales siguieron el coche pero lo perdieron de vista.