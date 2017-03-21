St. Louis police officers exchange gunfire with suspects, witness says at least 50 shots were fired

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 21. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department patrolling north St. Louis pulled up a gun battle Monday night, police reported gunfire being exchanged back and forth between individuals in two at Clara and Theodosia avenues.

Two of the gunmen ran toward a car while firing shots at the officers who returned fire. The gunmen jumped into an awaiting silver car and fled.

Some witness told media outlets at least 50 shots were fired.

Police say the officers followed the car but lost sight of it.