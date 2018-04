St. Louis police recovers items stolen from vehicles

St. Louis and St. Louis County Police officers confiscated stolen merchandise after serving search warrants at three homes. Four suspects were arrested in the raids.

Renee Kriesmann, a St. Louis Police Captain, believes that the goods were stolen over the course of a year. They were recovered from two homes in the county and one home in the city. Police expect to make more arrests in the following days.

“This is the result of what we did this morning,” Kriesmann told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as media were allowed into the confiscations room. Items recovered included boxes of purses, two white mountain bikes, numerous backpacks, boxes of laptops, musical equipment, cameras, flat-screen televisions and luggage.

St. Louis City and County officers were assisted by federal agents on the compiling of information that lead to the warrants.

Kriesmann believes that the culprits planned on selling the items online and on the street. “I do believe they had a plan for what they were going to do with the merchandise,” she told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Some of the victims’ belongings have been identified, but police also plan to track serial numbers to identify the owners. Police have asked the public for a couple of days in putting the process up to speed. Unclaimed items will eventually be put up on the Department’s website and any property that remains without an owner, will be put up for sale for anyone to purchase.