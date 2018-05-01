St. Louis Police say they have leads on Ballpark Village shooter

Police said on Monday night that they have leads on the man that opened fire at a “Eat, Drink, Chill” event at the Budweiser Brewhouse in Ballpark Village on Sunday night. Corey Hall, a 38-year-old man who was celebrating his birthday, was shot in the head and died shortly after. Hall was a father and resident of Spanish Lake.

A second man, friend of Hall’s was also shot. He was injured in the pelvis and remains in critical condition.

Police say they have leads on the gunman, but no identity has been released and no arrests have been made.

The St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said at a press conference on Monday that “hearts are broken” over the incident. The Ballpark Village was developed by the baseball team and The Cordish Companies and is located across the street from Busch Stadium.

DeWitt stated that the events have a high level of security but “no matter how diligent you are”, this shows that incidents like this can still happen. He added that the team is considering metal detectors for private events, as well as additional security cameras.