St. Louis Police say they have leads on Ballpark Village shooter

Police said on Monday night that they have leads on the man that opened fire at a “Eat, Drink, Chill” event at the Budweiser Brewhouse in Ballpark Village on Sunday night. Corey Hall, a 38-year-old man who was celebrating his birthday, was shot in the head and died shortly after. Hall was a father and resident of Spanish Lake.
A second man, friend of Hall’s was also shot. He was injured in the pelvis and remains in critical condition.
Police say they have leads on the gunman, but no identity has been released and no arrests have been made.
The St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said at a press conference on Monday that “hearts are broken” over the incident. The Ballpark Village was developed by the baseball team and The Cordish Companies and is located across the street from Busch Stadium.
DeWitt stated that the events have a high level of security but “no matter how diligent you are”, this shows that incidents like this can still happen. He added that the team is considering metal detectors for private events, as well as additional security cameras.
Policía de St. Louis dice tener pistas sobre sospechoso de tiroteo en Ballpark Village
La policía dijo el lunes por la noche que tenían pistas sobre el hombre que abrió fuego en un evento de “Eat, Drink, Chill” en el Budweiser Brewhouse en Ballpark Village el domingo por la noche. Corey Hall, un hombre de 38 años que estaba celebrando su cumpleaños, recibió un disparo en la cabeza y murió poco después. Hall era padre y residente de Spanish Lake.
Un segundo hombre, amigo de Hall también recibió un disparo. Fue herido en la pelvis y permanece en estado crítico.
La policía dice que tiene pistas sobre el hombre armado, pero no se ha divulgado su identidad y no se han realizado arrestos.
El presidente de los Cardenales de San Luis, Bill DeWitt III, dijo en una conferencia de prensa el lunes que “los corazones están rotos” por el incidente. El Ballpark Village fue desarrollado por el equipo de béisbol y The Cordish Companies y está ubicado frente al estadio Busch.
DeWitt declaró que los eventos tienen un alto nivel de seguridad, pero “no importa cuán diligente sea usted”, esto muestra que incidentes como este pueden ocurrir. Agregó que el equipo está considerando detectores de metales para eventos privados, así como cámaras de seguridad adicionales.