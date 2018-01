St. Louis Prosecutors Seize $1.8 Million, A Plane And 2 Yachts Linked to Venezuelan Men

St. Louis, Mo. – Federal prosecutors here are in the process of seizing a plane, two multimillion dollar yachts and more than $1.8 million from two men linked to allegations of money laundering in Venezuela.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says that a Raytheon Hawker 800 Aircraft, a 100-foot 2014 Ferretti Yacht dubbed “Navigante” and an 82-foot 2015 Pershing Yacht named “Panacea” were among the assets bought by Venezuelan nationals Hjalmar Gibelli-Gomez and Fabrizio Della Polla De-Simone.

Both have consented to the seizure and admitted the money laundering, a Dec. 22 filing in U.S. District Court in St. Louis says, adding that the assets were bought with profits from an illegal scheme to swap Venezuelan currency for U.S. dollars on the black market.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Casey declined to comment on details of the case but did say, “This was great work by the (Drug Enforcement Administration) and IRS investigators that worked on the case.”

No lawyers are listed for Gibelli and Della Polla in federal court here, and neither could be reached for comment.

Prosecutors say that Della Polla was majority owner of a poultry farm, and Gibelli is the president of an insurance company. Della Polla submitted false and inflated invoices worth more than $11 million through Gibelli’s insurance company to obtain U.S. dollars at a preferred rate through a government commission with authority to sell dollars to certain groups for limited purposes.

The Venezuelan government enacted currency controls to prevent capital flight by citizens seeking to avoid economic, political and social instability, the filing says.

Between October 2011 and April 2015, $173 million was wired into an account at Wells Fargo Advisors, which is based in St. Louis, and $160 million was wired out, spread out among more than 650 wire transfers, the filing says.

Gibelli bought the plane for $1.8 million in July 2012, using funds from the Wells Fargo account, and then paid $130,000 to a Florida company to customize it, the filing says.

The plane was seized by the U.S. government on Oct. 16, 2016.

Gibelli used $2.8 million from Wells Fargo and $4.5 million from another account in 2013 and 2014 to buy the Navigante, and Della Polla paid $6.8 million for the Panacea in 2014, the filing says.

Officials seized the Panacea in Miami on Oct. 28, 2016. Investigators tracked down the Navigante on the island of Bonaire on Sept. 11, 2017, and it has since been moved to the U.S., the filing says.