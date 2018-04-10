St. Louis ranks 3rd in dog attacks to U.S. Postal Service carriers

The United States Postal Service has released its yearly figures of dog attacks to carriers which places St. Louis third in the country. The state of Illinois had the second-most dog-related injuries and Missouri as a whole was ranked 15th.

There were 52 attacks in the St. Louis area last year, which marks an increment of almost 300% compared to the year before, as 2016 saw 21 attacks to U.S. Postal Service employees. One of the main reasons for numbers going up might be the increase in deliveries from online retailers, such as Amazon.

Clifton Brookings, a mail delivery man who has been working for eight years, told KSDK that every open door can lead to a dog attack. “You don’t know if an animal is coming up on you,” he said. “There’s been a lot of carriers that have been really hurt to the degree they can no longer carry mail.”

This is a problem that not only affects Postal Service employees, but also might be affecting residents whose mail might be getting delayed due to their unleashed dogs. “If we’re unable to approach your house because of your dog, then there’s mail you yourself is delaying that might be important to you,” Brookings told KSDK.

These attacks, of course, can be avoided just by taking the right steps. “Make sure that when you have that knock at the door, put your dog in the other room or have them on the leash,” Brookings said.

Yesterday, Sunday April 8th, marked the beginning of the national dog bite prevention week, which takes place every year on the second full week of April, and focuses on educating people about preventing dog bites.