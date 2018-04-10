St. Louis ranks 3rd in dog attacks to U.S. Postal Service carriers

The United States Postal Service has released its yearly figures of dog attacks to carriers which places St. Louis third in the country. The state of Illinois had the second-most dog-related injuries and Missouri as a whole was ranked 15th.
There were 52 attacks in the St. Louis area last year, which marks an increment of almost 300% compared to the year before, as 2016 saw 21 attacks to U.S. Postal Service employees. One of the main reasons for numbers going up might be the increase in deliveries from online retailers, such as Amazon.
Clifton Brookings, a mail delivery man who has been working for eight years, told KSDK that every open door can lead to a dog attack. “You don’t know if an animal is coming up on you,” he said. “There’s been a lot of carriers that have been really hurt to the degree they can no longer carry mail.”
This is a problem that not only affects Postal Service employees, but also might be affecting residents whose mail might be getting delayed due to their unleashed dogs. “If we’re unable to approach your house because of your dog, then there’s mail you yourself is delaying that might be important to you,” Brookings told KSDK.
These attacks, of course, can be avoided just by taking the right steps. “Make sure that when you have that knock at the door, put your dog in the other room or have them on the leash,” Brookings said.
Yesterday, Sunday April 8th, marked the beginning of the national dog bite prevention week, which takes place every year on the second full week of April, and focuses on educating people about preventing dog bites.
St. Louis ocupa tercer lugar en ataques de perros a transportistas de Servicio Postal
El Servicio Postal de los Estados Unidos ha publicado sus cifras anuales de ataques de perros a sus transportistas, el cual coloca a St. Louis como el tercer lugar del país. El estado de Illinois tuvo la segunda mayor cantidad de lesiones relacionadas con perros y Missouri en su conjunto se clasificó en el puesto 15.
Hubo 52 ataques en el área de St. Louis el año pasado, lo que representa un incremento de casi 300% en comparación con el año anterior, ya que en el año 2016 hubo 21 ataques a empleados del Servicio Postal de EE. UU. Una de las principales razones por las que han aumentado las cifras podría ser el aumento en las entregas de los minoristas en línea, como Amazon.
Clifton Brookings, un repartidor de correo que ha trabajado durante ocho años, le dijo a KSDK que cada puerta abierta puede provocar un ataque de perro. “No sabes si un animal te atacará”, dijo. “Ha habido muchos transportistas que han sido heridos en la medida en que ya no pueden llevar el correo”.
Este es un problema que no solo afecta a los empleados del Servicio Postal, sino que también puede estar afectando a los residentes cuyo correo se retrasa debido a sus perros desatados. “Si no podemos acercarnos a su casa debido a su perro, entonces hay correo que usted mismo está retrasando que podría ser importante para usted”, dijo Brookings a KSDK.
Estos ataques, por supuesto, se pueden evitar simplemente tomando los pasos correctos. “Asegúrese de que cuando toque a la puerta, coloque a su perro en la otra habitación o póngalos con la correa”, dijo Brookings.
Ayer, domingo 8 de abril, marcó el comienzo de la semana nacional de prevención de mordeduras de perro, que tiene lugar todos los años en la segunda semana completa de abril, y se enfoca en educar a las personas sobre la prevención de mordeduras de perro.