St. Louis residents go to the polls in the primary election.

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 7. St. Louis voters are going to the polls Tuesday in the primary election. The city is preparing to elect a new mayor for the first time since 2001, to replace Democrat Francis Slay, who is not seeking a fifth term.

Polls opened from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters will choose Democratic and Republican nominees for mayor and comptroller and half the city’s aldermen.

Seven Democrats, including four members of the Board of Aldermen, are seeking to be the new mayor of St. Louis: Alderwoman Lyda Krewson, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, Alderman Antonio French, alderman Jeffrey Boyd, city treasurer Tishaura Jones, school board member Bill Haas, and former alderman Jimmie Matthews.

Republican candidates include utility executive Andrew Jones, Crown Candy Kitchen co-owner Andy Karandzieff and businessman Jim Osher. Running unopposed are Libertarian candidate Robb Cunningham and Green Party candidate Johnathan McFarland.

Election authorities reported a few problems in the first few hours of voting. Some election judges did not show up to work, so alternates were sent to replace them; a couple touchscreen voting machines weren’t working, so they turned to paper ballots.