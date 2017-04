ST. LOUIS SAYS NO TO AN MLS SOCCER STADIUM

ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL. 5. When MLS announced that they would award two expansion teams in 2017, St. Louis looked like a shoo-in for one of them. But now it all fell apart when the city voted not to spend $60 million of public money on their proposed stadium, city voters rejected funding the Major League Soccer stadium on Tuesday.

St. Louis investors needed $60 million in city funding to build their stadium next to Union Station. They made their case, held rallies, conducted a social media campaign, promised a minimum $255 million investment, scholarships and even received endorsements from the mayor and the city’s police union, but it wasn’t enough.

The public financing plan for the soccer stadium lost by 3,000 votes, with 47 percent of voters supporting it and 53 percent opposed in final but unofficial results.

The failure of the stadium financing plan comes a little over a year after the Rams left St. Louis in January 2016.