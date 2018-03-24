St. Louis students head to D.C. to participate in March for Our Lives

A group of St. Louis students is joining hundreds of thousands others tomorrow in Washington D.C. to demand gun reform after the Parkland Shooting in Florida left many students dead and injured last month.

Lauren Bayne, from the Congregation Shaare Emeth, is one of the students from St. Louis that will be traveling to D.C. She told KMOV that she was moved to see students from Stoneman Douglas High School demanding change. “We’ve been taught since we were little to speak our minds and stand up for what we believe in and now we’re actually taking that for a real issue that affects us all tremendously.”

Bayne, on her part, inspired her parents, who will take part in Saturday’s rally in St. Louis. Her mother, Suzanne Bayne, told KMOV that “we want to do what’s right and what we believe in and she’s encouraging us to get up and do things ourselves.”

The March for Our Lives in St. Louis will meet at Union Station at 10 a.m. and then will proceed towards the Arch, where speakers will take the podium.