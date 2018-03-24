St. Louis students head to D.C. to participate in March for Our Lives

A group of St. Louis students is joining hundreds of thousands others tomorrow in Washington D.C. to demand gun reform after the Parkland Shooting in Florida left many students dead and injured last month.
Lauren Bayne, from the Congregation Shaare Emeth, is one of the students from St. Louis that will be traveling to D.C. She told KMOV that she was moved to see students from Stoneman Douglas High School demanding change. “We’ve been taught since we were little to speak our minds and stand up for what we believe in and now we’re actually taking that for a real issue that affects us all tremendously.”
Bayne, on her part, inspired her parents, who will take part in Saturday’s rally in St. Louis. Her mother, Suzanne Bayne, told KMOV that “we want to do what’s right and what we believe in and she’s encouraging us to get up and do things ourselves.”
The March for Our Lives in St. Louis will meet at Union Station at 10 a.m. and then will proceed towards the Arch, where speakers will take the podium.
Estudiantes de St. Louis se dirigen a D.C. para participar en March for Our Lives
Un grupo de estudiantes de St. Louis se unirá a cientos de miles otros en Washington D.C. para exigir reforma a la ley de armas después de que el tiroteo de Parkland en Florida dejara a muchos estudiantes muertos y heridos el mes pasado.
Lauren Bayne, de la Congregación Shaare Emeth, es una de las estudiantes de St. Louis que viajará a D.C. Ella le dijo a KMOV que se conmovió al ver que los estudiantes de Stoneman Douglas High School exigían cambios. “Hemos sido enseñados desde que éramos pequeños para decir lo que pensamos y defender lo que creemos y ahora realmente lo estamos haciendo con un problema real que nos afecta tremendamente a todos”.
Bayne, por su parte, inspiró a sus padres, quienes tomarán parte en la manifestación del sábado en St. Louis. Su madre, Suzanne Bayne, le dijo a KMOV que “queremos hacer lo correcto y en lo que creemos y ella nos anima a que nos levantemos y hagamos las cosas nosotros mismos”.
La Marcha por nuestras vidas en St. Louis se reunirá en Union Station a las 10 a.m. y luego continuará hacia el Arco, donde oradores tomarán el podio.