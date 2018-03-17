St. Louis students play for Pope in St. Peter’s Square

Band students from the St. Louis University High School were set to perform in front of thousands in St. Peter’s Square, as part of their activities abroad commemorating the 200th anniversary of their school. Then a Swiss guard came up to them and motioned them to move to the steps. “We all had instruments and music stands, but we just picked them up and started running over,” shared Jeff Pottinger, the band director, to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Our tour guide shouted ‘You’re going to meet the Pope!’.” Then, Pope Francis himself appeared, flanked by security.
Pottinger shared that, at that moment, half the boys weren’t even playing and just stood there in disbelief. The band director then instructed them to keep playing, as the pontiff stood there and attentively watched them. The students finished their song and the Pope greeted the director, chaperones and students, with whom he even took some selfies.
Pottinger exchanged a few words with Pope Francis, telling him about the 200th anniversary of their school. The Pope then boarded the popemobile and rode away, as the band played “When The Bills Go Marching In”.
The 45 students from the Jesuit high school are currently on a musical trip through Italy and have played at different venues, including the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Peter’s Basilica.
“You could feel the Holy Spirit during the whole interaction,” said Pottinger. “It’s a testament to who Pope Francis is.”
Estudiantes de St. Louis tocan para el Papa en Plaza de San Pedro
Los estudiantes de banda de la Escuela Secundaria de la Universidad de St. Louis estaban listos para tocar frente a miles en la Plaza de San Pedro, como parte de sus actividades en el extranjero para conmemorar el 200 aniversario de su escuela. Entonces, un guardia suizo se les acercó y les indicó que se movieran hacia los escalones. “Todos teníamos instrumentos y atriles, pero los recogimos y comenzamos a correr”, compartió Jeff Pottinger, el director de la banda, al St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Nuestro guía turístico gritó ‘¡Van a conocer al Papa!'”. Entonces apareció el Papa Francisco, flanqueado por su seguridad.
Pottinger compartió que, en ese momento, la mitad de los chicos ni siquiera estaban tocando y se quedaron viendo, incrédulos. Luego, el director de la banda les indicó que siguieran tocando, mientras el pontífice permanecía allí y los observaba atentamente. Los estudiantes terminaron su canción y el Papa saludó al director, chaperones y estudiantes, con quienes incluso se tomó algunas selfies.
Pottinger intercambió unas palabras con el Papa Francisco, contándole acerca del 200 aniversario de su escuela. El Papa luego abordó el papa-móvil y se alejó, mientras la banda tocaba “When The Bills Go Marching In”.
Los 45 estudiantes de la escuela secundaria jesuita están actualmente en un viaje musical por Italia y han tocado en diferentes lugares, incluyendo la Basílica de San Francisco de Asís y la Basílica de San Pedro.
“Podías sentir al Espíritu Santo durante toda la interacción”, dijo Pottinger. “Es un testimonio del tipo de persona que es el Papa Francisco”.