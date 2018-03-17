St. Louis students play for Pope in St. Peter’s Square

Band students from the St. Louis University High School were set to perform in front of thousands in St. Peter’s Square, as part of their activities abroad commemorating the 200th anniversary of their school. Then a Swiss guard came up to them and motioned them to move to the steps. “We all had instruments and music stands, but we just picked them up and started running over,” shared Jeff Pottinger, the band director, to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Our tour guide shouted ‘You’re going to meet the Pope!’.” Then, Pope Francis himself appeared, flanked by security.

Pottinger shared that, at that moment, half the boys weren’t even playing and just stood there in disbelief. The band director then instructed them to keep playing, as the pontiff stood there and attentively watched them. The students finished their song and the Pope greeted the director, chaperones and students, with whom he even took some selfies.

Pottinger exchanged a few words with Pope Francis, telling him about the 200th anniversary of their school. The Pope then boarded the popemobile and rode away, as the band played “When The Bills Go Marching In”.

The 45 students from the Jesuit high school are currently on a musical trip through Italy and have played at different venues, including the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Peter’s Basilica.

“You could feel the Holy Spirit during the whole interaction,” said Pottinger. “It’s a testament to who Pope Francis is.”