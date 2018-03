St. Louis sums to March of Our Lives rallies on Saturday

All across the country, rallies were held on Saturday to demand gun reform and honor the 17 students killed in the Parkland shooting of February 14. St. Louis was no different, as thousands of people gathered in Union Station and marched towards the Arch, chanting “enough is enough” and “make our schools safe again”.

Teenagers voiced their concerns for school safety. Emily Smith, a senior at Nerinx Hall High School, told the St. Louis Public Radio, “I’m tired of going to school and being afraid that I’m not going to make it home.”

They also had specific ideas as to how to bring about change, as Justin Coskey, a senior in Washington University, said. “I think there are a lot of potential solutions, including closing loopholes for gun shows, ensuring universal background checks and ensuring that criminals have no access to firearms.”

Congress has been at the eye of the storm as demonstrators have focused their sights on those lawmakers that are part of the gun lobby. “I think if we can get some turnover in Congress with people who understand the importance of comprehensive gun legislation, that would be something we could tangibly look towards,” Vinith Ilavarsan, a sophomore at Washington University, told the St. Louis Public Radio.