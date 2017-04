St. Louis voters to decide on MLS stadium, public safety, new mayor Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO APRIL 4. Tuesday, voters in St. Louis will decide on a new mayor, Proposition 1 on public safety, and building a publicly funded Major League Soccer stadium.

For the first time in 16 years, St. Louis voters will choose a new mayor to lead the city. Democrat Lyda Krewson is squaring off against Andrew Jones, Tyrone Austin, Rev. Larry Rice, Johnathan McFarland and Robb Cunningham.

Voters in more than half of the city’s wards will also choose Board of Aldermen members.

Residents will also decide whether to designate $60 million from an existing business use tax for the construction of a 22,000-seat soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louisans will vote on Proposition 1, which would raise the city’s sales tax by a half-cent, with the proceeds going toward light rail expansion, public safety equipment and neighborhood development programs.

Voters are set to decide today on hundreds of local races and ballot questions across the St. Louis region.

Polls are open in from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m