St. Louis Work Zones for March 2-8
ST. LOUIS – Drivers who use I-44 to get into the city should allow themselves a little extra time as they enter or exit the city limits for the remainder of the year.
On Monday, March 6, the Missouri Department of Transportation will start preliminary work to renovate the I-44 bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad at the St. Louis City limits.
Crews will close the ramp from Shrewsbury to eastbound I-44 at 9 a.m. Monday, March 6. The ramp will remain closed until December 2017. Crews will start working on building up the shoulders at the ramp area to prepare for an upcoming traffic shift later in March. During much of March, drivers can expect one lane closed eastbound and westbound on I-44 during non-peak hours. Eastbound work will typically run between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.; westbound work will run between about 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.
To detour around the ramp closure, drivers can access eastbound I-44 at Arsenal. The westbound ramp at Shrewsbury will not be impacted by the ongoing construction.
For additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions, go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is weather permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:
- I-44, St. Louis City, the ramp from Shrewsbury to eastbound I-44 will be closed Monday, March 6 at 9 a.m. and will remain closed until December.
- I-44, St. Louis County, the connection between the north outer road and northbound and southbound is closed until summer 2017. Drivers can detour by using South Highway Drive, Maritz Drive and the North Highway Drive.
Cierre por obras en la vía en St. Louis del 2 al 8 de marzo
ST. LOUIS – Los conductores que usan la I-44 para entrar en la ciudad deben considerar un poco de tiempo extra al entrar o salir de los límites de la ciudad por el resto del año.
El lunes 6 de marzo, el Departamento de Transporte de Missouri comenzará los trabajos preliminares para renovar el puente I-44 sobre el ferrocarril de Burlington Northern Santa Fe en los límites de la ciudad de St. Louis.
Las tripulaciones cerrarán la rampa desde Shrewsbury hasta la I-44 a las 9 am el lunes 6 de marzo. La rampa permanecerá cerrada hasta diciembre de 2017. Los equipos comenzarán a trabajar en la construcción de los extremos de la rampa para prepararse para un próximo cambio de tráfico más tarde en marzo. Durante gran parte de marzo, los conductores pueden esperar que un carril esté cerrado hacia el este y hacia el oeste en I-44 durante las horas no punta. El trabajo en dirección este va a variar típicamente entre las 9 a.m. y las 8 de la tarde. Las obras hacia el oeste se realizará entre las 5 a.m. y las 3 p.m.
Para desviarse alrededor del cierre de la rampa, los conductores pueden acceder a la I-44 en dirección este en Arsenal. La rampa hacia el oeste en Shrewsbury no será afectada por la construcción en curso.
Para obtener información adicional sobre la zona de trabajo y las condiciones meteorológicas en tiempo real, vaya a http://traveler.modot.org/map. Para el tráfico en tiempo real, visite www.gatewayguide.com. Todas las obras en la vía de las condiciones del clima y puede ser cambiado debido a las inclemencias del tiempo.
Los conductores deben ser conscientes de los siguientes cierres en curso:
En la I-44, en St. Louis City, la rampa de Shrewsbury al este de la I-44 será cerrada el lunes 6 de marzo a las 9 de la mañana y permanecerá cerrado hasta diciembre.
En la I-44, en el Condado de St. Louis, la conexión entre la carretera norte exterior y hacia el norte y hacia el sur se cierra hasta el verano de 2017. Los conductores pueden desviarse utilizando South Highway Drive, Maritz Drive y North Highway Drive.