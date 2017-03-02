St. Louis Work Zones for March 2-8

ST. LOUIS – Drivers who use I-44 to get into the city should allow themselves a little extra time as they enter or exit the city limits for the remainder of the year.

On Monday, March 6, the Missouri Department of Transportation will start preliminary work to renovate the I-44 bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad at the St. Louis City limits.

Crews will close the ramp from Shrewsbury to eastbound I-44 at 9 a.m. Monday, March 6. The ramp will remain closed until December 2017. Crews will start working on building up the shoulders at the ramp area to prepare for an upcoming traffic shift later in March. During much of March, drivers can expect one lane closed eastbound and westbound on I-44 during non-peak hours. Eastbound work will typically run between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.; westbound work will run between about 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To detour around the ramp closure, drivers can access eastbound I-44 at Arsenal. The westbound ramp at Shrewsbury will not be impacted by the ongoing construction.

For additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions, go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is weather permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: