St. Louis zoo named best in the country for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the St. Louis zoo has been named the best in the nation.

Our zoo was named the top winner in the “Best Zoo” category of the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest, sponsored by USA Today. Sea Lion Sound won “Best Zoo Exhibit” in a separate poll.

The result comes just as the Bingwa Bunch, a pack of five-month-old cheetahs and their mother start to become available for public viewing in the zoo.

Jeffrey Bonner, CEO of the Saint Louis Zoo, released a statement.

“We’re humbled to be chosen again as the Best Zoo by our dedicated fans in the St. Louis region, across Missouri and friends around the country. Our visitors, volunteers, members, generous donors, employees, and especially the taxpayers of St. Louis City and St. Louis County are the real champions. It’s through their strong support that we can provide superior care for the animals, save wildlife in wild places, connect people with nature, and offer a great place to spend time with friends and family members.”

The so-called zoo tax raise will be included in the fall ballot for voters to decide if they want to fund the zoo’s expansion through a 1/8 of 1 percent tax increase.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden completed the top three in the list.