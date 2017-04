St. Louis Zoo voted ‘Best Zoo’ in U.S.

ST.LOUIS. MARCH 31. St. Louis Zoo has been voted the ‘Best Zoo’ in USA Today’s ’10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards’, among Twenty zoos, which were accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, across the United States.

The zoo was picked by a panel of zoo and family travel experts. The zoo was also previously voted as America’s Top Free Attraction in 2016.

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, the Fort Worth Zoo and Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia, South Carolina rounded out the top five.