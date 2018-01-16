St. Louis Zoo Welcomes Baby Colobus Monkey

St. Louis, MO. January 16 – The St. Louis Zoo announced their latest addition.
A colobus monkey was born on Dec. 29, 2017.
He is a black and white colobus monkey, also known as Guereza colobus, according to a press release from the St. Louis Zoo.
The baby hasn’t been named by zookeepers yet. He and his family can be seen at the Primate House during regular zoo hours. Colobus infants are born with all white hair and a pink face. Adults are primarily black, with white hair encircling their faces and half of their tails. Adults have a distinctive mantle of long white hair extending from their shoulders around the edge of their backs. An infant’s hair coat will change gradually until they reach adult coloration at about 6 months, the zoo says.
The colobus monkey is found throughout the forests of east and central Africa.
They live in multi-female families and take turns caring for newborns. Cecelia, 18, is the dominant female and an experienced mother who is taking great care of the new baby, along with her 1-year-old daughter, the zoo says. Their family includes – brothers Ziggy and Simon, ages 2 and 3, their half-sister, Binti, 4, and their 11-year-old father Kima.
The new baby will stay with mom Cecelia for nursing and sleeping, but during the day it’s common to see Binti (the half-sister) take the baby while mom eats. According to the zoo, this is a skill necessary for female youngsters to learn so they, too, can become successful mothers in the future.
“The new baby is doing really well and becoming very interested in everything happening around him,” says Brooke Johnson, Saint Louis Zoo primate keeper and Association of Zoos and Aquariums institutional representative for the black and white colobus monkey. “Brother and sister, Binti and Simon, are doing a great job taking care of and looking after their new sibling; and one-year old Willow is adjusting very well to sharing her mom with her baby brother.”
El zoológico de St. Louis da la bienvenida a un mono colobo bebé
St. Louis, MO. 16 de enero – El zoológico de St. Louis anuncia su última incorporación.
Un mono colobo nació el 29 de diciembre de 2017.
Es un mono colobo blanco con negro, también conocido como Guereza colobus, según un comunicado de prensa del zoológico de St. Louis.
El bebé aún no ha sido nombrado por los cuidadores del zoológico. Él y su familia pueden ser vistos en la Casa de los Primates durante el horario regular del zoológico. Los bebés Colobus nacen con todo el pelo blanco y la cara rosada. Los adultos son principalmente negros, con el pelo blanco rodeando sus rostros y la mitad de sus colas. Los adultos tienen un manto distintivo de largo cabello blanco que se extiende desde los hombros alrededor del borde de la espalda. El pelaje de un bebé cambiará gradualmente hasta que alcance la coloración adulta alrededor de los 6 meses, reporta el zoológico.
El mono colobo se encuentra en todos los bosques de África oriental y central.
Viven en familias con varias mujeres y se turnan para cuidar a los recién nacidos. Cecelia, de 18 años, es la madre dominante y una madre con experiencia que cuida al nuevo bebé, junto con su hija de 1 año. Su familia incluye a los hermanos Ziggy y Simon, de 2 y 3 años, su media hermana, Binti, de 4 años, y su padre de 11 años, Kima.
El nuevo bebé se quedará con la madre Cecelia para amamantarlo y dormir, pero durante el día es común ver a Binti (la media hermana) llevar al bebé mientras la madre come. Según el zoológico, esta es una habilidad necesaria para que las jóvenes aprendan y también puedan convertirse en madres exitosas en el futuro.
“Al nuevo bebé le está yendo muy bien y tiene interés en todo lo que sucede a su alrededor”, dice Brooke Johnson, cuidadora de primates del Zoológico de Saint Louis y representante institucional de la Asociación de Zoológicos y Acuarios para el mono colobo blanco y negro. “El hermano y la hermana, Binti y Simon, están haciendo un gran trabajo cuidando a su nuevo hermano; y Willow, de un año, se está adaptando muy bien para compartir a su madre con su hermanito”.