Star Wars fans sign petition for Meryl Streep to take over Leia role

Star Wars fans may have come up with the perfect replacement for Carrie Fisher’s iconic role: Meryl Streep. Cinema Blend reports that fans started a petition at Petition Site for the three-time Oscar winner to replace Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the upcoming Episode IX of the franchise.

The petition has a goal of 9,000 signatures and is currently at 8,027. The fans have addressed it to “Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios, Ms. Kathleen Kennedy and Mr. J.J. Abrams.”

Fisher died after completing her role in the lates installment of the franchise, “The Last Jedi”, but passed away before shooting what the industry think would have been a greater part in “Episode IX”, as the franchise was directing towards paying homage to the three original protagonists. Harrison Ford had a massive role in “The Force Awakens” as Han Solo, as did Mark Hamill in “The Last Jedi” as Luke Skywalker. Fisher was expected to take on the forefront of “Episode IX” as Leia.

As difficult as it may be to picture anyone else but Fisher on the iconic role, certainly the fans have come up with a top-notch replacement in Streep, as she’s widely considered to be the greatest actor of all time.

However, it doesn’t seem likely that such a move will happen within the Star Wars universe since top executives have not issued word on the topic.