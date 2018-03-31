Star Wars fans sign petition for Meryl Streep to take over Leia role

Star Wars fans may have come up with the perfect replacement for Carrie Fisher’s iconic role: Meryl Streep. Cinema Blend reports that fans started a petition at Petition Site for the three-time Oscar winner to replace Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the upcoming Episode IX of the franchise.
The petition has a goal of 9,000 signatures and is currently at 8,027. The fans have addressed it to “Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios, Ms. Kathleen Kennedy and Mr. J.J. Abrams.”
Fisher died after completing her role in the lates installment of the franchise, “The Last Jedi”, but passed away before shooting what the industry think would have been a greater part in “Episode IX”, as the franchise was directing towards paying homage to the three original protagonists. Harrison Ford had a massive role in “The Force Awakens” as Han Solo, as did Mark Hamill in “The Last Jedi” as Luke Skywalker. Fisher was expected to take on the forefront of “Episode IX” as Leia.
As difficult as it may be to picture anyone else but Fisher on the iconic role, certainly the fans have come up with a top-notch replacement in Streep, as she’s widely considered to be the greatest actor of all time.
However, it doesn’t seem likely that such a move will happen within the Star Wars universe since top executives have not issued word on the topic.
Fanáticos de Star Wars firman petición para que Meryl Streep asuma el papel de Leia
Los fanáticos de Star Wars pueden haber encontrado el reemplazo perfecto para el papel icónico de Carrie Fisher: Meryl Streep. Cinema Blend informa que los fanáticos comenzaron una petición en Petition Site para que la tres veces ganadora del Óscar sustituya a Carrie Fisher como la princesa Leia en el próximo Episodio IX de la franquicia.
La petición tiene una meta de 9,000 firmas y actualmente se encuentra en 8,027. Los fanáticos la han dirigido a “Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios, Ms. Kathleen Kennedy y Mr. J.J. Abrams”.
Fisher murió después de completar su papel en la última entrega de la franquicia, “The Last Jedi”, pero falleció antes de rodar lo que la industria cree que habría sido una parte aún más importante en “Episodio IX”, ya que la franquicia parecía dirigirse hacia rendir homenaje a los tres protagonistas originales. Harrison Ford tuvo un papel masivo en “The Force Awakens” como Han Solo, al igual que Mark Hamill en “The Last Jedi” como Luke Skywalker. Se esperaba que Fisher se pusiera al frente del “Episodio IX” como Leia. .
Aunque sea difícil imaginarse a otra persona, excepto a Fisher, en el papel icónico, sin duda los fanáticos han encontrado un reemplazo de primer nivel en Streep, ya que es ampliamente considerada como la mejor actriz de todos los tiempos.
Sin embargo, no parece probable que tal movimiento ocurra dentro del universo de Star Wars ya que los altos ejecutivos no se han pronunciado sobre el tema.