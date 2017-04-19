STARBUCKS UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO IS HERE AND REAL

Starbucks is joining the unicorn-craze with its limited edition “Unicorn Frappuccino” blended drink. It’s pink, blue and available at a Starbucks near you.

The colorful drink is available at participating stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from April 19 through April 23.

“Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity,” Starbucks said in a statement. “But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform.”

“The elusive unicorn from medieval legend has been making a comeback,” the company said. ” … Now Starbucks is taking the trend to a new level.”