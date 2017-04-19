STARBUCKS UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO IS HERE AND REAL
Starbucks is joining the unicorn-craze with its limited edition “Unicorn Frappuccino” blended drink. It’s pink, blue and available at a Starbucks near you.
The colorful drink is available at participating stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from April 19 through April 23.
“Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity,” Starbucks said in a statement. “But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform.”
“The elusive unicorn from medieval legend has been making a comeback,” the company said. ” … Now Starbucks is taking the trend to a new level.”
EL UNICORN FRAPUCCINO DE STARBUCKS ESTÁ AQUÍ Y ES REAL
Starbucks se está integrando a la moda de los unicornios con su bebida de edición limitada “Unicorn Frapuccino”. Es rosa, azul y disponible en un Starbucks cerca de ti.
La colorida bebida estará disponible en las tiendas participantes de Estados Unidos, Canadá y México a partir del 19 hasta el 23 de abril.
“Como su nombre mítico lo dice, la crema batida del Unicorn Frapuccino viene con un poco de magia, es una bebida púrpura con remolinos azules y un sabor inicial dulce y frutal”, declaró Starbucks. “Cuando lo agitas un poco su color cambia a rosa y el sabor a agridulce. Entre más lo agites, más cambiarán los colores y los sabores de la bebida”.
“El esquivo unicornio de la leyenda medieval ha regresado”, comentó la compañía. “… Ahora Starbucks está llevando la tendencia a un nuevo nivel”.