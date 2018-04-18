Starbucks will close U.S. stores on May 29 to hold racial training

Starbucks has announced that it will close its 8,000 company-owned stores in the United States for one afternoon on May 29 to educate employees about racial bias.
The announcement follows an uproar after two African American men were arrested while waiting for a friend at a Philadelphia Starbucks. The manager of the store called the police on them.
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson issued the following statement: “I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it.”
The team tasked with designing the racial bias education program is comprised of Sherrilyn Ifill, the president of the NCAAP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, and executives from the Equal Justice Initiative and Demos, a progressive think tank.
The incident took place last Thursday when the two African American men entered the Philadelphia store and asked to use the bathroom. An employee informed them that it was only for paying customers, and the two men sat in the store without ordering anything. The manager then called the police, and they were arrested for trespassing. No charges were filed against them.
Johnson met with the two men on Monday and apologized for the company’s behavior.
Starbucks cerrará sus tiendas de EE. UU. el 29 de mayo para entrenamiento racial
Starbucks ha anunciado que cerrará sus 8,000 tiendas en los Estados Unidos durante la tarde del 29 de mayo para educar a sus empleados sobre el sesgo racial.
El anuncio sigue a la controversia después de que dos hombres afroamericanos fueran arrestados mientras esperaban a un amigo en un Starbucks de Filadelfia. El gerente de la tienda fue quien llamó a la policía.
El CEO de Starbucks, Kevin Johnson, emitió la siguiente declaración: “Pasé los últimos días en Filadelfia con mi equipo de liderazgo escuchando a la comunidad, aprendiendo lo que hicimos mal y los pasos que debemos seguir para solucionarlo”.
El equipo encargado de diseñar el programa de educación de prejuicios raciales está compuesto por Sherrilyn Ifill, presidenta del Fondo de Defensa Legal y Educación de NCAAP, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO de la Liga Antidifamación, y ejecutivos de Equal Justice Initiative and Demos, una organización de tipo “think tank”.
El incidente tuvo lugar el jueves pasado cuando los dos hombres afroamericanos ingresaron a la tienda de Filadelfia y pidieron usar el baño. Un empleado les informó que era solo para clientes, y los dos hombres negros se sentaron en la tienda sin pedir nada. El gerente luego llamó a la policía, y fueron arrestados por allanamiento de morada. No se presentaron cargos contra ellos.
Johnson se reunió con los dos hombres el lunes y se disculpó por el comportamiento de la compañía.