Starbucks will close U.S. stores on May 29 to hold racial training

Starbucks has announced that it will close its 8,000 company-owned stores in the United States for one afternoon on May 29 to educate employees about racial bias.

The announcement follows an uproar after two African American men were arrested while waiting for a friend at a Philadelphia Starbucks. The manager of the store called the police on them.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson issued the following statement: “I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it.”

The team tasked with designing the racial bias education program is comprised of Sherrilyn Ifill, the president of the NCAAP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, and executives from the Equal Justice Initiative and Demos, a progressive think tank.

The incident took place last Thursday when the two African American men entered the Philadelphia store and asked to use the bathroom. An employee informed them that it was only for paying customers, and the two men sat in the store without ordering anything. The manager then called the police, and they were arrested for trespassing. No charges were filed against them.

Johnson met with the two men on Monday and apologized for the company’s behavior.