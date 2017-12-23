Starbucks will give free gift cards tomorrow in downtown St. Louis

The Riverfront Times reports that the world’s most famous coffee chain will be tomorrow at Winterfest at the Arch giving away $ 20 gift cards, while supplies last. This is part of their project “Give Good”, announced on December 4 in Seattle and in their website, in which Starbucks will give $1 million in gift cards.
According to the company’s statement, “Starbucks ‘Give Good’ squads will be out and about in their red and green aprons to deliver surprise gifts of $20 Starbucks Cards during community celebrations across the United States during the month of December.”
Do not miss this opportunity to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee in the company of your loved ones, as well as to enjoy winter in St. Louis.
Starbucks dará tarjetas de regalo gratis mañana en centro de St. Louis
El Riverfront Times reporta que la cadena de café más famosa del mundo estará mañana en Winterfest at the Arch regalando tarjetas de regalo de $20 dólares, hasta agotar existencias.
Esto como parte de su proyecto “Give Good”, anunciado el pasado 4 de diciembre en Seattle y a través de su página web, en el que Starbucks dará 1 millón de dólares en tarjetas de regalo.
De acuerdo al comunicado de la compañía “Las escuadras ‘Give Good’ de Starbucks estarán en delantales rojos y verdes dando regalos sorpresa de Tarjetas Starbucks de $20 durante celebraciones comunitarias a lo largo y ancho de los Estados Unidos, durante el mes de diciembre”.
No se pierdan la oportunidad de disfrutar de una rica taza de café en compañía de quienes más quieren, así como de disfrutar del invierno en St. Louis.