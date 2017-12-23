Starbucks will give free gift cards tomorrow in downtown St. Louis

The Riverfront Times reports that the world’s most famous coffee chain will be tomorrow at Winterfest at the Arch giving away $ 20 gift cards, while supplies last. This is part of their project “Give Good”, announced on December 4 in Seattle and in their website, in which Starbucks will give $1 million in gift cards.

According to the company’s statement, “Starbucks ‘Give Good’ squads will be out and about in their red and green aprons to deliver surprise gifts of $20 Starbucks Cards during community celebrations across the United States during the month of December.”

Do not miss this opportunity to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee in the company of your loved ones, as well as to enjoy winter in St. Louis.