Statement by Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay (D) Mo Regarding President Donald J. Trump’s Visit to Missouri

“Mr. President, welcome to Missouri. I understand that your visit will focus on your indefensible, reckless Republican tax scam that will raise taxes on millions of middle-class families; rob seniors; punish students; weaken higher education; strip healthcare coverage away from 13 million Americans and explode the debt by charging an additional $1.4 trillion on the national credit card.

You and the Republican Party like to talk about family values. And there is no doubt that extremely wealthy families like yours will reap millions from your GOP Tax Scam. But what about real Americans who will pay more and get less?

Show-Me why you want to raise taxes on over 320,000 middle-class families in Missouri;

Show-Me why you want to bury 255.920 Missouri students who hold student loans even deeper in debt by eliminating the deduction for student loan interest;

Show-Me why you want to harm 165,001 seriously-ill Missouri taxpayers who will no longer be able to deduct Medical Expenses;

Show-Me why when asked about the state level impact of the GOP Tax Scam, even the Republican Chairman of the Missouri House Budget Committee, State Representative Scott Fitzpatrick of Shell Knob told the St. Louis Post-DIspatch on November 9th: “We cannot have a billion dollar hole blown in the budget. We cannot afford that”;

Show-Me why you want to impose double taxation on every Missouri taxpayer who will no longer be able to deduct state and local income taxes;

Show-Me why you want to weaken Medicare by robbing it of over $25 billion over the next ten years to help pay for tax cuts for billionaires like you;

And, Show-Me how you intend to ever look middle-class families in the face again when you promised to lower taxes for every American…and instead, you pushed this shameful GOP Tax Scam that will ensure that the haves will have more…and everyone else will pay for it.”