Statement Regarding Hurricane Harvey Assistance

From Most Reverend Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. August 29 – I know I speak for every person in the Archdiocese of St. Louis when I say how deeply saddened I am by the death and massive devastation our brothers and sisters in the South are experiencing in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. It is difficult to comprehend how something so terrible can happen on such a scale and it is at times like these we turn in faith and ask the Lord to carry those who are suffering and who have lost so much.
To help the suffering who survived this disaster, I am asking our nearly 200 parishes in 11 counties to have a second collection at all Masses this weekend as well as next weekend. Funds raised will go directly to Catholic relief efforts via Catholic Charities of St. Louis.
If you would like to assist in the efforts, donations should be made to Catholic Charities of St. Louis and mailed to:
P.O. Box 952393, St. Louis, MO 63195-2393 (be sure to note Hurricane Harvey 2017).
Donations can also be made through the Catholic Charities website: ccstl.org/get-involved/donate (be sure to select the Hurricane Harvey 2017 Fund).
I will offer a Mass for those who died in this tragedy, as well as their families and friends who mourn their loss. I ask you to please join your prayer to mine for our neighbors who must now rebuild their lives.
#CatholicSTL
Declaración sobre la asistencia por el Huracán Harvey
Del Reverendo Robert J. Carlson, Arzobispo de San Luis
St. Louis, MO. 29 de agosto – Sé que hablo por cada persona en la Arquidiócesis de St. Louis cuando digo lo profundamente triste que estoy por la muerte y devastación masiva que nuestros hermanos y hermanas en el sur están experimentando después del huracán Harvey. Es difícil comprender cómo algo tan terrible puede ocurrir en tal escala y es en momentos como éstos que nos volvemos en la fe y pedimos al Señor que sostenga a los que sufren y que han perdido tanto.
Para ayudar a los que sufrientes que sobrevivieron este desastre, le pido a nuestras cerca de 200 parroquias en 11 condados que tengan una segunda recolección en todas las misas este fin de semana, así como el próximo fin de semana. Los fondos recaudados irán directamente a los esfuerzos católicos de socorro a través de Catholic Charites of St. Louis.
Si desea ayudar en los esfuerzos, las donaciones deben hacerse a Catholic Charities of St. Louis y enviadas por correo a:
P.O. Box 952393, St. Louis, MO 63195-2393 (asegúrese de anotar Huracán Harvey 2017).
Las donaciones también pueden hacerse a través del sitio web de Catholic Charities: ccstl.org/get-involved/donate (asegúrese de seleccionar el Fondo Huracán Harvey 2017).
Ofreceré una misa para los que murieron en esta tragedia, así como para sus familias y amigos que lloran su pérdida. Les pido que unan por favor su oración a la mía para nuestros vecinos que ahora deben reconstruir sus vidas.
#CatholicSTL