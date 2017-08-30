Statement Regarding Hurricane Harvey Assistance

From Most Reverend Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. August 29 – I know I speak for every person in the Archdiocese of St. Louis when I say how deeply saddened I am by the death and massive devastation our brothers and sisters in the South are experiencing in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. It is difficult to comprehend how something so terrible can happen on such a scale and it is at times like these we turn in faith and ask the Lord to carry those who are suffering and who have lost so much.

To help the suffering who survived this disaster, I am asking our nearly 200 parishes in 11 counties to have a second collection at all Masses this weekend as well as next weekend. Funds raised will go directly to Catholic relief efforts via Catholic Charities of St. Louis.

If you would like to assist in the efforts, donations should be made to Catholic Charities of St. Louis and mailed to:

P.O. Box 952393, St. Louis, MO 63195-2393 (be sure to note Hurricane Harvey 2017).

Donations can also be made through the Catholic Charities website: ccstl.org/get-involved/donate (be sure to select the Hurricane Harvey 2017 Fund).

I will offer a Mass for those who died in this tragedy, as well as their families and friends who mourn their loss. I ask you to please join your prayer to mine for our neighbors who must now rebuild their lives.

