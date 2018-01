Stay Home If You’re Sick — Flu Activity Now Highest Since 2009 Swine Flu Epidemic

Even if you haven’t caught the flu this winter, you probably know a friend or co-worker who has.

All of that sneezing and coughing on each other has made this season the worst since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, the last time this many people visited the doctor for flu symptoms.

Flu has remained widespread across the U.S. since the new year. In Missouri, there have been 53,769 cases of flu since October and 49 deaths. Last year at this time there were 9,338 illnesses and two deaths. The virus has also hit hard this season in Illinois, where more than 1,000 people have been hospitalized in intensive care for the flu.

The flu season is shaping up to be a severe one, with numbers tracking most closely with the 2014-2015 flu season. About 34 million, or about one in 10 Americans got sick that season. But while the illnesses in 2014-2015 were spread out from November to May 2018 has seen an intense three weeks of sickness.

About 9 percent of deaths in the U.S. in the first week January were caused by influenza or pneumonia, passing the epidemic benchmark of 7 percent. Nationwide, 37 children have died of the flu this season, which is around the average for this time of year.

The H3N2 strain of the flu virus is causing most of the illnesses. Flu seasons where H3N2 dominates are known to be more severe, in part because the vaccine doesn’t protect as well against it.

This season marks the 50th anniversary of the appearance of H3N2 — making it a particularly hardy strain, said Dr. Dan Jernigan, a director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s amazing how much it’s able to evade the human immune system still,” Jernigan said Friday in a conference call with reporters.

Jernigan stressed the need for people to stay home from work or school when they have flu symptoms including fever, cough, fatigue and body aches. Most people who come down with flu won’t need to see a doctor, but those who develop shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, high and persistent fever, ear pain or chest pain should seek medical attention.

It’s still not too late to get the flu shot, since the season is expected to continue into March. Even in years when the flu shot isn’t as effective, it offers some protection and can reduce the severity of symptoms.

It’s unclear why the vaccine isn’t as effective against H3N2, but the virus strain seems to mutate differently in circulation compared to the way it is grown in eggs during vaccine production, Jernigan said.

The good news is the number of cases in St. Louis has slowly dropped since peaking at the beginning of January.

“I think we’re starting to wind down. I’m hopeful we’ve crested and we’re coming on the downwards side of it,” said Dr. Nirav Patel, chief medical officer at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.