Steers who escaped a year ago now live as celebrities in sanctuary

One year ago, a band of six steers made headlines by escaping a slaughterhouse in north St. Louis and leading police on an hours-long chase through the city.

Now, they live the sweet life in a 15-acre sanctuary created especially for them, with visitors coming in every Sunday to pet them and feed them treats such as apple pie.

The Gentle Barn, an animal rescue out of California, purchased the steers from the slaughterhouse and created a sanctuary for them to live in. Last Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of their escape.

“The outpouring of love and donations made our decision to start a new Gentle Barn in the St. Louis area a reality,” said Ellie Laks, founder of the Gentle Barn.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the escaped steers are 2 years old and continue to grow. They may live up to 10 years. The rescue is open on Sundays to visitors who want to meet the celebrities and the four chickens, eight turkeys, three pigs and two goats that live with them. Hours are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for kids.