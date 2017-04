STL Airport Maintains Strong Pace of Passenger Growth in First Quarter of 2017

St. Louis, MO. April 24 – Total Passenger Activity Increases 10 Percent in March for 19-Month Growth Streak

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) has recorded 19 straight months of passenger growth with just-released March statistics showing a 10.4 percent increase in total passengers (1,264,857 versus 1,145,921 March ’16). March enplanements (boardings) were 633,474. Deplaned passengers (arrivals) came in at 631,383.

The March activity punctuated a strong first quarter of 2017 with 3,256,042 passengers versus 3,044,085 for the same time frame in 2016- an overall growth increase of seven percent. The growth comes on the heels of STL’s 2016 activity of 13.6 million passengers, which was the best in eight years

“We continue to see a positive impact on many new nonstop destinations added in the last year,” said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “We’re really seeing the boost in our connecting traffic which is a result of several new Midwest markets.”

Connecting enplanements in March increased 32 percent for a total of 107,539 passengers. Through the first three months of 2017, enplanements have increased 30 percent accounting for 278,316 passengers.

Other tracking categories are also showing growth this year. Total aircraft departures of 21,381 are up 4.9 percent in the first quarter. Passenger aircraft departures are tracking at a pace of 5.0 percent increase this year with 31,020 so far in January, February and March.

Total aircraft operations (takeoffs and landings) in 2017 are tracking at 3.4 percent growth versus 2016. STL has handled 46,528 aircraft operations (passenger, cargo, general aviation) so far this year. Air Cargo loads are also showing sustained growth with a 7.2 percent increase so far in 2017 or 34.2 million lbs.

This summer, the Airport is already set for even more activity with increased flight activity and two additional nonstop destinations. Southwest will begin flying daily to Charleston, SC (CHS) and once-daily Saturday service to Pensacola, FL (PNS) beginning June 4. Southwest is also adding additional flights this summer to Austin, TX (AUS), Boston, MA (BOS), Cleveland, OH (CLE) and San Diego (SAN).

Frontier Airlines is also adding a second daily flight to Denver, CO (DEN) beginning June 5. Alaska Airlines also announced new service upgrades later this year with a second daily flight to San Diego (SAN) beginning December 15.