Stockholm terror attack: Five reported dead as Truck crash into store

STOCKHOLM. APRIL 7. At least five people are reported dead and many more injured after a terror attack in which a large beer truck crashed into an upscale department store into pedestrians outside a Stockholm department store.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, called the crash a terror attack. One person was arrested n connection with the attack, which is reported to have involved gunshots.

Blood stains were visible on the streets along with bodies covered in blankets in the aftermath of the incident in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.