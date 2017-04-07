Stockholm terror attack: Five reported dead as Truck crash into store
STOCKHOLM. APRIL 7. At least five people are reported dead and many more injured after a terror attack in which a large beer truck crashed into an upscale department store into pedestrians outside a Stockholm department store.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, called the crash a terror attack. One person was arrested n connection with the attack, which is reported to have involved gunshots.
Blood stains were visible on the streets along with bodies covered in blankets in the aftermath of the incident in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Ataque terrorista de Estocolmo: Cinco muertos reportados, un camión embistió a varias personas en una tienda
ESTOCOLMO. ABRIL 7. Al menos cinco personas murieron y otras resultaron más heridas luego de un ataque terrorista en el que un camión de cerveza se estrelló contra una tienda de departamentos, atropellando a peatones afuera de los almacenes de Estocolmo.
El primer ministro sueco, Stefan Lofven, calificó el ataque como un ataque terrorista. Una persona fue arrestada en relación con el ataque, que se ha reportado que involucró disparos.
Las manchas de sangre eran visibles en las calles junto con los cuerpos cubiertos con mantas como consecuencia del incidente en Drottninggatan, una calle en un distrito de compras.
Ningún grupo se ha atribuido responsabilidad por el ataque.