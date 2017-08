Strategy to Close the Latina Pay Gap: LCLAA

The Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA) to Kick Off Its Gender Equity Fellows Program at its Second National Latina Equal Pay Day convening on November 1st and 2nd in Washington, D.C.

The Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA) announces its second National Latina Equal Pay Day Summit, along with a first of its kind Latina Gender Equity Fellows initiative, which will be comprised of skill-building training, grassroots mobilization and advocacy aimed at closing the Latina wage gap. Latinas are among the most adversely affected by the gender pay gap, earning just 54 cents to the dollar earned by a white male yet according to the U.S. Census they are contributing to over half of the overall U.S. population growth.

“On average, Latinas will lose over a million dollars over the course of a 40 year career because of the gender wage gap,” said Mónica Ramírez, Deputy Director of LCLAA. “The wage gap that Latinas face is unacceptable and results in long-standing harm for Latinas and their families. The Latina Equal Pay campaign aims to empower workers, community members and national leaders across public and private sectors to focus on accountability and the solutions required to achieve Latina equity.”

This year’s Latina Equal Pay events will begin on November 1, 2017 with an intensive boot camp for the fellowship participants, followed by a solutions summit that will be open to the public on November 2, 2017, the day that Latinas finally catch up to what white male workers earned in the prior calendar year. The two-day event follows the success of last year’s pioneering national campaign which LCLAA led in collaboration with EqualPayToday!, AFL-CIO, and National Women’s Law Center, along with other women’s organizations, Latino civil rights groups, unions, and many other groups. Together the coalition of organizations and unions engaged millions of voices and generated over 40 million earned impressions in just one day. It is an empowerment platform and national campaign focused on Equality for Latinas, trending as #LatinaEqualPay.

LCLAA has been working for decades to advance the rights of Latino working families through grassroots mobilization and policy advocacy. The Latina Gender Equity Fellowship program will further the goals of the LCLAA’s Trabajadoras (Latina worker) campaign, which was launched in 2012. Individuals will have the opportunity to apply to be selected as a LCLAA fellow from now until August 31, 2017. Participants will be selected based on a nomination process that will identify up to 25 trailblazing Latina leaders who will take part in a yearlong program aimed at advancing gender equity through engagement at the state and federal level.

“Latinas are the most oppressed group of workers,” said Hector Sanchez, Chair of the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda (NHLA), the largest coalition of Latino advocacy organizations in the nation and Executive Director of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA). “This is not only a concerning issue affecting the Latino community but one that directly impacts the overall American economy. We will continue organizing to achieve equity in the workplace for all of our sisters.”

To participate, volunteer or nominate trailblazing Latinas for the fellowship program, please visit www.latinaequalpay.orgor email latinaequalpay@lclaa.us.