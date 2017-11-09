STROKE IDENTIFICATION

During a BBQ, a woman stumbled and took a little fall – she assured everyone that she was fine (they offered to call paramedics) …she said she had just tripped over a brick because of her new shoes.
They got her cleaned up and got her a new plate of food. While she appeared a bit shaken up, Jane went about enjoying herself the rest of the evening.
Jane’s husband called later telling everyone that his wife had been taken to the hospital – (at 6:00 PM Jane passed away) She had suffered a stroke at the BBQ. Had they known how to identify the signs of a stroke, perhaps Jane would be with us today. Some don’t die. They end up in a helpless, hopeless condition instead.
It only takes a minute to read this.
A neurologist says that if he can get to a stroke victim within 3 hours he can totally reverse the effects of a stroke…totally. He said the trick was getting a stroke recognized, diagnosed, and then getting the patient medically cared for within 3 hours, which is tough.
RECOGNIZING A STROKE
Thank God for the sense to remember the ‘3’ steps, STR. Read and Learn!
Sometimes symptoms of a stroke are difficult to identify. Unfortunately, the lack of awareness spells disaster. The stroke victim may suffer severe brain damage when people nearby fail to recognize the symptoms of a stroke.
Now doctors say a bystander can recognize a stroke by asking three simple questions:
* Ask the individual to SMILE.
* Ask the person to TALK and SPEAK A SIMPLE SENTENCE (Coherently)
(i.e. Chicken Soup)
* Ask him or her to RAISE BOTH ARMS.
If he or she has trouble with ANY ONE of these tasks, call emergency number immediately and describe the symptoms to the dispatcher.
New Sign of a Stroke
Stick out Your Tongue!
NOTE: Another ‘sign’ of a stroke is this: Ask the person to ‘stick’ out his tongue. If the tongue is ‘crooked’, if it goes to one side or the other that is also an indication of a stroke
IDENTIFICACIÓN DE UN DERRAME CEREBRAL
Durante una barbacoa, una mujer tropezó y despues de la caída – ella aseguró a todos que estaba bien (se ofrecieron a llamar a los paramédicos) … ella dijo que había tropezado con un ladrillo debido a sus zapatos nuevos.
La hicieron limpiar y le dieron un nuevo plato de comida. Mientras ella parecía un poco sacudida, Jane fue disfrutando el resto de la noche.
El marido de Jane llamó más tarde diciendo a todos que su esposa había sido llevada al hospital – (a las 6:00 PM Jane falleció) Ella había sufrido un derrame cerebral en la barbacoa. Si hubieran sabido identificar los signos de un derrame cerebral, tal vez Jane estaría con nosotros hoy. Algunos no mueren. Ellos terminan en una condición indefensa, sin esperanza en su lugar.
Sólo se necesita un minuto para leer esto.
Un neurólogo dice que si puede llegar a una víctima de accidente cerebrovascular dentro de 3 horas puede revertir totalmente los efectos de un derrame … totalmente. Dijo que el truco era conseguir un accidente cerebrovascular reconocido, diagnosticado, y luego hacer que el paciente cuidara médicamente dentro de 3 horas, lo cual es difícil.
RECONOCIENDO UN STROKE
Gracias a Dios por el sentido de recordar los ‘3’ pasos. Lea y Aprenda!
A veces los síntomas de un accidente cerebrovascular son difíciles de identificar. Desafortunadamente, la falta de conciencia es un desastre. La víctima de accidente cerebrovascular puede sufrir daño cerebral grave cuando las personas cercanas no reconocen los síntomas de un derrame cerebral.
Ahora los doctores dicen que un espectador puede reconocer un movimiento haciendo tres preguntas simples:
* Pida al individuo que SONRIA.
* Pida a la persona HABLAR y HAGA UNA SENTENCIA SIMPLE (Coherentemente)
(Es decir, sopa de pollo)
Pídale que LEVANTE LOS DOS BRAZOS.
Si él o ella tiene problemas con CUALQUIERA de estas tareas, llame al número de emergencia inmediatamente y describa los síntomas al despachador.
Nuevo signo de derrame cerebral:
¡Saca la lengua!
NOTA: Otro “signo” de un derrame es el siguiente: Pídale a la persona que “pegue” la lengua. Si la lengua es “torcida”, si va a un lado o el otro que es también una indicación de un accidente cerebrovascular.