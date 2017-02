Strong earthquake rocks most of Colombia

Bogota, Feb 6 (efe_epa).- A strong magnitude-5.7 earthquake rocked most of Colombia’s territory, including Bogota, on Monday, but no injuries or damage have been reported, officials said.

The quake hit at 8:02 am and its epicenter was located five kilometers (3.1 miles) from Colombia, a town in the southwestern province of Huila, the Colombian Geological Service said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of less than 30 kilometers (about 19 miles), magnifying the intensity with which it was felt in a good part of this South American country.

Several public buildings and office towers in Bogota, including the Torre Colpatria, the third-tallest building in Colombia, were evacuated, eyewitnesses said.

Workers and security guards poured into the streets, where they stayed for about 30 minutes in case of strong aftershocks.

The large numbers of people in the streets and the temblor made Bogota’s notoriously bad rush hour traffic even worse than usual on Monday morning.