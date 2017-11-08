Strong Thunderstorms Race through St. Louis Area

St. Louis, MO. November 6 – Strong thunderstorms packing large hail and high winds tore through the St. Louis region Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service reported power lines were blown down at Olive and Highway 141 around 2:15 pm.
As the storm ravaged parts of western and northern St. Louis County and then moved into the Metro East, the largest reported hail struck Collinsville where it was measured at 2.75 inches, or roughly baseball sized.
Hailstones the size of tennis balls were reported north of Troy Illinois and northeast of Collinsville.
Back on the western side of the Mississippi River, Maryland Heights received hail of 1.5 inches in diameter, while hail not quite that size struck University City and Ferguson.
At one point, a funnel cloud was reportedly spotted in Clinton County Illinois between Trenton and Aviston.
Chesterfield police had to shut down all westbound traffic at Olive east of Hwy. 141 for a while due to downed power lines.
A metal storage building was destroyed in a rural area near Trenton Illlinois.
There were no early reports of any injuries.
Fuertes tormentas sacudieron el área de St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 6 de noviembre – Fuertes tormentas eléctricas con granizo y fuertes vientos arrasaron la región de St. Louis el domingo por la tarde.
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional informó que se cayeron postes de luz en Olive y la Autopista 141 alrededor de las 2:15 p.m.
A medida que la tormenta arrasó partes del oeste y el norte del condado de St. Louis y luego se trasladó al Metro Este, el granizo más grande reportado golpeó a Collinsville donde midió 2.75 pulgadas, o aproximadamente del tamaño de una pelota de béisbol.
También se reportó granizo del tamaño de pelotas de tenis al norte de Troy Illinois y al noreste de Collinsville.
De vuelta en el lado oeste del río Mississippi, Maryland Heights recibió granizo de 1.5 pulgadas de diámetro, mientras que granizo, no del mismo tamaño, golpeó a University City y Ferguson.
En un momento dado, se vio una nube de embudo en el condado de Clinton, Illinois, entre Trenton y Aviston.
La policía de Chesterfield tuvo que cerrar todo el tráfico hacia el oeste en Olive al este de la Autopista 141 durante un tiempo debido a postes de luz caídos.
Un edificio de almacenamiento de metal fue destruido en una zona rural cerca de Trenton Illlinois.
No hubo reportes de lesionados.