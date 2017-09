Student Found Dead on Washington University Campus

St. Louis, MO. September 22 – A construction site on the campus of Washington University suspended work Friday after a student was found dead.

The university said a construction worker found the student’s body on a construction site on the east end of the Danforth Campus around 8:00 a.m. Friday.

A cause of death has not been determined, but the university said there is no indication of foul play.

The student’s identity has not been released.