Study Examines Possible Connection between Flu Vaccine and Miscarriage

A study of pregnancy in the U.S. found that women who experienced miscarriages between 2010 and 2012 were more likely to have had annual flu shots back-to-back. Experts said they believe the results might reflect the older age of women in the study, rather than the flu shots. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned that the flu itself is still a much greater damage to women and their babies than the link found in the study. Still, the CDC has reached out to other groups to warn them of a potential vaccine-backlash in the wake of the study. “I want the CDC and researchers to continue to investigate this,” Laura Riley, an obstetrician, told the Associated Press. “But as an advocate for pregnant women, what I hope doesn’t happen is that people panic and stop getting vaccinated.”
Estudio examina posible conexión entre la vacuna contra la influenza y el aborto espontáneo
Un estudio sobre el embarazo en los Estados Unidos encontró que las mujeres que sufrieron abortos espontáneos entre 2010 y 2012 tenían más probabilidades de haber recibido vacunas anuales contra la influenza. Los expertos dicen que creen que los resultados podrían reflejar la mayor edad de las mujeres en el estudio, en lugar de las vacunas contra la influenza. Y los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades advirtieron que la influenza misma sigue siendo un daño mucho mayor para las mujeres y sus bebés que el vínculo encontrado en el estudio. Sin embargo, el CDC se ha acercado a otros grupos para advertirles de una potencial vacuna contra la reacción a raíz del estudio. “Quiero que los CDC y los investigadores continúen investigando esto”, dijo Laura Riley, una obstetra, a Associated Press. “Pero como defensora de las mujeres embarazadas, lo que espero que no suceda es que la gente entre en pánico y deje de vacunarse”.