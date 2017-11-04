Study Finds that People Care More about Dogs than Other Humans

A new study is making the claim that humans care more about “man’s best friend” than they do about their human friends.
Researchers say humans expressed more empathy towards dogs than other people when both were hurt or needed help.
The study, published in the journal Society and Animals, examined the reactions of over 240 students when they were given fictitious news reports about injured dogs and people. The team from Northeastern University gave each person a group of stories detailing how a puppy, adult dog, 30-year-old person, and a baby were injured or attacked.
According to the results, the students had the same amount of empathy when learning about the puppy and human baby; followed closely by the adult dog. The sympathy for the human adult received a noticeably lower score from the students.
“Age seems to trump species, when it comes to eliciting empathy. In addition, it appears that adult humans are viewed as capable of protecting themselves while full grown dogs are just seen as larger puppies,” Northeastern professor Jack Levin said, via Science Daily.
The study added that the students viewed their own pets as family members instead of animals. The study may point to why Americans are choosing to adopt more “fur babies” in recent years.
According to Insurance Information Institute, nearly 70 percent of all U.S. households have a pet. That number is reportedly up from 56 percent 30 years ago. About 60 million of those households are home to man’s best friend in 2017 with cats running a distant second at 47 million households.
Un estudio descubre que las personas se preocupan más por los perros que por otros humanos
Un nuevo estudio afirma que los humanos se preocupan más por “el mejor amigo del hombre” que por sus amigos humanos.
Los investigadores dicen que los humanos expresaron más empatía hacia los perros que otras personas cuando ambos sufrieron daños o necesitaron ayuda.
El estudio, publicado en la revista Society and Animals, examinó las reacciones de más de 240 estudiantes cuando recibieron noticias ficticias sobre perros y personas heridas. El equipo de Northeastern University le dio a cada persona un grupo de historias que detallaban cómo un cachorro, un perro adulto, una persona de 30 años y un bebé resultaron heridos o atacados.
Según los resultados, los estudiantes tuvieron la misma cantidad de empatía cuando leían sobre el cachorro y el bebé humano; seguido de cerca por el perro adulto. La simpatía por el adulto humano recibió una puntuación notablemente inferior de los estudiantes.
“La edad parece superar a las especies, cuando se trata de provocar empatía. Además, parece que los humanos adultos son vistos como capaces de protegerse a sí mismos, mientras que los perros adultos son vistos como cachorros más grandes “, dijo el profesor de Northeastern Jack Levin, a través de Science Daily.
El estudio agregó que los estudiantes vieron a sus propias mascotas como miembros de la familia en lugar de animales. El estudio puede señalar por qué los estadounidenses eligen adoptar más “bebés de pieles” en los últimos años.
Según el Insurance Information Institute, casi el 70 por ciento de todos los hogares en Estados Unidos tiene una mascota. Se informa que ese número aumentó en un 56 por ciento desde hace 30 años. Alrededor de 60 millones de esos hogares son el hogar del mejor amigo del hombre en 2017, y los gatos ocupan un segundo lugar distante en 47 millones de hogares.