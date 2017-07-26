Suspects Realized They Attacked the Wrong Person in the Middle of Beating

St. Clair County, MO. July 25 – Three men are accused of mob action after allegedly beating the “wrong person” in St. Clair County.

During the early morning hours of July 8, The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said the 38-year-old victim was returning home after a night out with his family, including his 31-year-old wife and three children, when a white pickup truck came up after them and someone inside began firing shots at their GMC Yukon. The victim’s vehicle was struck at least six times and one of the bullets barely missed the children, ages 3, 7, and 11, in the back seat.

When the father stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Pearl and Art Street, three men jumped from the truck and attacked him, causing head injuries and wounds to his arms. While beating the man, the three suspects determined they were after the wrong person and drove off, according to the sheriff’s department.

“When deputies responded to this scene they found it a miracle that none of the children were killed, much less not wounded. This was a horrible case of mistaken identity and those charged are lucky to not be facing murder charges,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Capt. Bruce Fleshren

The father declined to receive medical treatment at the scene.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects and take them all into custody in late July.

Alex T. Molina, 35, Salvador Hernandez, 24, and Ryan S. Miniex, 31, were all charged with mob action. Miniex was additionally charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.