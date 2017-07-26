Suspects Realized They Attacked the Wrong Person in the Middle of Beating

St. Clair County, MO. July 25 – Three men are accused of mob action after allegedly beating the “wrong person” in St. Clair County.
During the early morning hours of July 8, The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said the 38-year-old victim was returning home after a night out with his family, including his 31-year-old wife and three children, when a white pickup truck came up after them and someone inside began firing shots at their GMC Yukon. The victim’s vehicle was struck at least six times and one of the bullets barely missed the children, ages 3, 7, and 11, in the back seat.
When the father stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Pearl and Art Street, three men jumped from the truck and attacked him, causing head injuries and wounds to his arms. While beating the man, the three suspects determined they were after the wrong person and drove off, according to the sheriff’s department.
“When deputies responded to this scene they found it a miracle that none of the children were killed, much less not wounded. This was a horrible case of mistaken identity and those charged are lucky to not be facing murder charges,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Capt. Bruce Fleshren
The father declined to receive medical treatment at the scene.
Investigators were able to identify the suspects and take them all into custody in late July.
Alex T. Molina, 35, Salvador Hernandez, 24, and Ryan S. Miniex, 31, were all charged with mob action. Miniex was additionally charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Sospechosos se dieron cuenta de que atacaron a la persona equivocada durante la golpiza
St. Clair County, MO. 25 de julio – Tres hombres son acusados violencia colectiva después de presuntamente golpear a la “persona equivocada” en el condado de St. Clair.
Durante las primeras horas de la mañana del 8 de julio, el Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de St. Clair dijo que la víctima de 38 años regresaba a casa después de una noche con su familia, incluyendo a su esposa de 31 años y tres hijos cuando una camioneta apareció detrás de ellos y alguien dentro comenzó a disparar a su GMC Yukon. El vehículo de la víctima recibió al menos seis disparos y una de las balas apenas rozó a los niños de 3, 7 y 11 años, en el asiento trasero.
Cuando el padre detuvo el vehículo cerca de la intersección de Pearl y Art Street, tres hombres salieron del vehículo y lo atacaron, causándole lesiones en la cabeza y heridas en los brazos. Mientras golpeaban al hombre, los tres sospechosos determinaron que siguieron a la persona equivocada y se marcharon, según el departamento del sheriff.
“Cuando los oficiales respondieron al lugar, de milagro encontraron que ninguno de los niños fuera asesinado y mucho menos herido. Este fue un caso horrible de identidad equivocada y los acusados tienen suerte de no ser acusados de asesinato “, dijo el capitán del Sheriff del Condado de St. Clair, Bruce Fleshren.
El padre se negó a recibir tratamiento médico en el lugar.
Los investigadores fueron capaces de identificar a los sospechosos y llevarlos a todos bajo custodia a finales de julio.
Alex T. Molina, de 35 años, Salvador Hernández, de 24 años, y Ryan S. Miniex, de 31, fueron acusados de violencia colectiva. Miniex también fue acusado de disparo agravado de un arma de fuego y el uso ilegal de un arma por un delincuente.